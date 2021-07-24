Capitol attack suspect turned in by Bumble match

Erin Doherty
·1 min read

A suspect linked to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol was caught this week after a match on the dating app Bumble turned him in to the FBI, according to a criminal complaint.

Context: An unnamed Bumble user asked Andrew Taake of Houston, Texas, in January whether he was “near all the action,” to which he said he had been pepper-sprayed by police after protesting the result of the 2020 presidential election.

  • Screenshots of the pair's chat indicate that Taake said he was “peacefully standing there” at the Capitol.

  • "About 30 minutes after being sprayed," he said of a selfie showing him wearing a gray beanie and a dark gaiter. "Safe to say, I was the very first person to be sprayed that day … all while just standing there."

  • Three days after the insurrection, the match sent the conversation to officials, including screenshots of Taake’s location on Jan. 6 — shown as Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. — per the complaint.

  • After the tip, officials reviewed flight records, security footage and social media posts. A federal agent said images show Taake “using what appears to be a metal whip and pepper spray to attack law enforcement officers.”

Driving the news: Taake has been charged with numerous federal crimes, including felony assault on a police officer, civil disorder and obstruction of congressional proceedings, per CNN.

The big picture: Taake is the second person to be turned in by a Bumble match in connection with the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

