Capitol attack suspect turned in by Bumble match

A suspect linked to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol was caught this week after a match on the dating app Bumble turned him in to the FBI, according to a criminal complaint.

Context: An unnamed Bumble user asked Andrew Taake of Houston, Texas, in January whether he was “near all the action,” to which he said he had been pepper-sprayed by police after protesting the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Screenshots of the pair's chat indicate that Taake said he was “peacefully standing there” at the Capitol.

"About 30 minutes after being sprayed," he said of a selfie showing him wearing a gray beanie and a dark gaiter. "Safe to say, I was the very first person to be sprayed that day … all while just standing there."

Three days after the insurrection, the match sent the conversation to officials, including screenshots of Taake’s location on Jan. 6 — shown as Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. — per the complaint.

After the tip, officials reviewed flight records, security footage and social media posts. A federal agent said images show Taake “using what appears to be a metal whip and pepper spray to attack law enforcement officers.”

Driving the news: Taake has been charged with numerous federal crimes, including felony assault on a police officer, civil disorder and obstruction of congressional proceedings, per CNN.

The big picture: Taake is the second person to be turned in by a Bumble match in connection with the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

New York resident Robert Chapman was arrested in April after someone he'd spoken to on Bumble tipped off law enforcement that he'd been involved in the Jan. 6 attack.

