Capitol bomb threat suspect charged with threatening to use weapon of mass destruction

The man arrested Thursday on the U.S. Capitol complex after telling police he had an explosive was criminally charged Friday over the bomb threat.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, faces one count of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of threatening to use an explosive device after parking his truck on the sidewalk near the Library of Congress, saying he had a bomb inside, and then negotiating with police for several hours before surrendering.

Prosecutors allege a relative said the defendant expressed anti-government views and planned to conduct acts of violence, according to NBC News.

Charging documents also allege the relative said Roseberry "ordered a trench coat to protect him from Taser and pepper ball guns."

NO EXPLOSIVE FOUND IN DC BOMB THREAT SUSPECT'S VEHICLE: POLICE

Roseberry of Grover, North Carolina, said during a court appearance Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui he had gone without his "mind medicine" for two days and said he was uncertain if he would be able to follow court proceedings.

Faruqui ordered Roseberry to undergo a competency evaluation and scheduled further court proceedings for Aug. 25, WTOP reported.

U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday officers responded that morning to a suspicious vehicle where a suspect said he had a bomb inside and demanded to speak to President Joe Biden.

The man also appeared to have a detonator in his hand, police said. Nearby buildings were subsequently evacuated before negotiations began between him and the police.

Capitol Police later identified the suspect as Roseberry and revealed negotiations included his holding up handwritten signs to officers through the truck's driver-side window. Officers also delivered him a phone to use during negotiations, the agency said. Roseberry eventually surrendered around 2:20 p.m.

The force said Thursday after Roseberry's arrest that no bomb was discovered inside his truck, but investigators did find possible bomb-making materials.

A Facebook account under the name of Ray Roseberry published a video to the platform on Thursday that appeared to be recorded from inside the truck on the Capitol complex.

“I’ve called 911 and told them to come out here and clear this f***ing place out. They need to clear it out," a man could be heard saying in the video, which has since been deleted. "'Cause I got a bomb in here! I don’t want nobody hurt."

