CAPITOL BREACH: Ohio man arrested in Huntsville for assault, obstruction

May 27—An Ohio man was arrested Wednesday in Huntsville on federal charges of assault, obstruction and engaging in physical violence, all related to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Department of Justice reported 38-year-old Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas of East Liverpool, Ohio, was captured on Metropolitan (D.C.) Police Department body cameras, advancing toward a line of officers and pushing against their shields during the Capitol attack. Thomas also punched and struck officers with his fist and forearm "at least twice," the DOJ said in a release Thursday, later encouraging rioters to "hold the line."

Thomas was identified by the FBI's Washington Field Office as No. 214 on their seeking information photos. He is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds, among other charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.