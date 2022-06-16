Late Capitol Cop's Girlfriend Sends Icy Message To Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

The girlfriend of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick has pointed the finger at Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump for their part in the insurrection that led to her partner’s death.

Sandra Garza appeared on CNN Thursday following the third hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Her boyfriend, Sicknick, was assaulted during the riot, collapsed after returning to his office that day and died about eight hours later. Medical officials said he suffered two strokes.

“I was actually more moved on the first hearing with a lot of the testimony that I heard,” Garza said, “because there was so many people that could have intervened and said, ‘You know what? I’m going to go to the media. I’m going to go to the press. I’m going to scream from the rooftops and try and stop this.’”

“They knew Trump intimately. They knew how dangerous he was. And nobody did anything to stop him.”

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if she was referring to former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Kushner, Garza said “absolutely, yes. Ivanka in particular.”

“I mean, families were decimated because of what happened on the sixth. People died because of what happened on the sixth.”

She noted that Kushner, in testimony aired at last week’s hearing, said he thought of White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his team’s repeated threats to resign in the days before the attempted coup as “whining.”

“They basically had a conscience,” Garza said, but Kushner just put that down to “whining.”

In Ivanka Trump’s testimony, she said she believed former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who dismissed Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged as “bullshit.”

“Tell Jared Kushner what you think,” Tapper told Garza.

Looking directly into the camera, Garza said: “Jared, Ivanka, yes, it’s hard to stand up to a family member, a father, father-in-law. But you could have done something. You could have avoided the bloodshed that took place, including the suicides that took place after. People died.”

Garza said Sicknick was a Republican and had voted for Trump.

