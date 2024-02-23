Capitol Drive construction begins Feb. 26 in Pewaukee and is expected to last until fall

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will begin work Feb. 26, 2024, to replace concrete pavement, resurface asphalt surfaces and perform related tasks on Capitol Drive between Five Fields Road and Highway 16. The work is expected to run into fall.

PEWAUKEE - The road to a smoother journey continues westward as a new round of Capitol Drive construction begins on a stretch that includes the village's biggest commercial district.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 26, construction crews will work on various road rehabilitation and traffic enhancement tasks from Five Fields Road (just east of Highway 164) to Highway 16. It's a 1.5-mile, $9 million project that runs past a concentration of big-box businesses such as Walmart, Menards and Costco and all the smaller commercial spots and restaurants nearby.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials, who announced the project's start Wednesday, noted that the road itself won't close, though some ramps will be subject to long-term closings during a project that's loosely scheduled to run into this fall.

What work will be done during the Capitol Drive project in Pewaukee?

While the road surface itself will get a facelift, the work involves a number of tasks.

According to transportation officials, concrete pavement from Highway 16 to the Forest Grove Drive/George Towne Drive intersection will be replaced, and the asphalt pavement in the remainder of the project area will be resurfaced.

Crews will also add new traffic signals at the westbound off-ramp at Highway 16 and Capitol Drive and replace five sets of traffic signals at other intersections. Also, sidewalk curb ramps will be upgraded to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

How will traffic be limited from Highway 16 to Highway 164?

Traffic along Capitol Drive itself will be reduced to one lane in each direction, shifting lanes as the roadwork progresses. That means that the highway itself won't close, leaving it as an option for those who don't want to use other east-west routes such as Interstate 94.

Transportation officials added that accesses to businesses will not be affected.

Will there be any closures on ramps at different points?

Yes, but the schedule about the exact timing of the closures isn't yet specified beyond the first few weeks.

For starters, the only closures set to run from Feb. 26 to March 23 are the right lane on Capitol Drive eastbound between Highway 16 and Hunters Ridge Road, various lanes on Highway 164 in the area of the Capitol Drive intersection, and the left lane of the eastbound offramp from Highway 16 to Capitol Drive.

Updates will be posted on the closures tab on WisDOT's project information page, which includes summaries of all the work.

When will the Capitol Drive project in Pewaukee end?

It's not date-certain. The project is listed as running into "fall of 2024," which generally means that work is expected to reach into October. Depending on weather conditions and lead contractor Michels Corporation and subcontractors, other similar projects have stretched into late November.

Previously, work on Capitol Drive took place farther east in 2018 and 2022.

Contact reporter Jim Riccioli at james.riccioli@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Construction project begins on Capitol Drive in village of Pewaukee