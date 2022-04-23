Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.085

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.085 per share on the 20th of May. This makes the dividend yield 9.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Capitol Federal Financial Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 195% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 2.1%. However, if the dividend continues growing along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 161% over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Although it's important to note that Capitol Federal Financial's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Capitol Federal Financial's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Capitol Federal Financial is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Capitol Federal Financial that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

