Capitol Health Limited's (ASX:CAJ) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Capitol Health's (ASX:CAJ) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Capitol Health's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Capitol Health

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Capitol Health is:

8.2% = AU$12m ÷ AU$146m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Capitol Health's Earnings Growth And 8.2% ROE

At first glance, Capitol Health's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 13% either. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Capitol Health grew its net income at a significant rate of 30% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Capitol Health's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 3.8%.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Capitol Health's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Capitol Health Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Capitol Health's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 40%, meaning the company retains 60% of its income. So it seems that Capitol Health is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Capitol Health is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 73% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Capitol Health's future ROE will rise to 12% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Capitol Health certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Robinhood's Fate Now Rests With Dogecoin

    The trading platform's cryptocurrency business expanded by almost 4,300% in the second quarter, but that big growth presents some big issues.

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Has Powerful Dividend Growth Ahead

    Clearway currently expects to grow its dividend at a 5% to 8% annual rate, with high-end growth anticipated this year. The potential for higher-end dividend growth is increasingly likely to continue in the future, thanks to another needle-moving acquisition. Clearway recently unveiled its latest renewable-energy acquisition, which will give it more power to grow its dividend in the future.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market is on track to achieve an astonishing valuation just shy of $100 billion by the year 2026, from less than $11 billion in 2018. The booming growth that the industry has experienced in recent years, and is set to realize in the years ahead, provides a wealth of opportunity for long-term investors as both medical and recreational-use marijuana legalization ramps up. Let's look at two great pot stocks that have delivered exceptional financial and share-price growth through the ups and downs of the pandemic and can continue to enrich investors' portfolios for the long term.

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

    If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users.

  • Coinbase Customers Are Furious Over Response to Hacked Accounts and Stolen Funds

    Coinbase customers have a lot to say about the nation's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. Interviews and thousands of complaints have revealed a pattern of account hacks where users have...

  • Lordstown Motors Has a New CEO. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors has a new CEO. The company named Daniel Ninivaggi as its new CEO Thursday morning, effective immediately. Lordstown (ticker: RIDE) shares are up 25% to $6.88 in early trading.

  • Why There’s Trouble Ahead for Oil Refiners

    Indeed, the outlook for U.S. refiners is looking pretty bleak. The second problem for U.S. refineries is that they have lost some of their geographic advantage. For years, oil produced in the U.S. has traded for less money than oil produced elsewhere.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy With Juicy Dividends

    There are several industries and sectors that are known for their dividends. Utilities and real estate investment trusts definitely come to mind. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Third Person To Ever Own Bitcoin Says Hitting $100K Is 'Quite Possible' This Year

    What Happened: Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream and the cryptographer behind Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) Proof-of-Work mining algorithm, anticipates that the leading cryptocurrency’s price will reach $100,000 this year. In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, Back said that after analyzing Bitcoin options prices, the price reaching $100,000 is still “quite possible” this year. “The comparison I liked was the competitor to physical gold, because, in many ways, Bitcoin is a better physical gold,” h

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • Fed Tightening Unlikely as Europe Discusses U.S. Travel Ban

    Covid vaccine makers push for full approval and boosters, retailers are hiking and reinstating dividends, and other news to start your day.