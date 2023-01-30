Capitol Hill armed robbery ends in rollover crash

An armed robbery ended in a rollover crash and the arrest of a suspect in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said two men approached a group of five people who were at the Water Tower Observation Deck at Volunteer Park. One of the men ordered the victims to hand over their belongings and then attacked a man in the group while the other suspect fired a round into the ceiling.

The 32-year-old man who was attacked was kicked by one of the suspects and punched in the face several times.

The two suspects were seen leaving in a gray pickup heading southbound out of the park.

The victims called police, and officers arrived at the 1200 block of 15th Avenue East at around 10 p.m.

Officers began a search and found the suspects’ truck, but before they could pull it over, it crashed into another moving car and a car parked on the street, causing the pickup to flip onto its roof. Several other parked cars were damaged in the crash.

After the crash, the two suspects ran from the overturned pickup and officers followed. One man was taken into custody, but officers lost track of the second man.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested for investigation of robbery, assault, and eluding officers. He was later booked into the King County Jail.

A Seattle Police Department K-9 unit was called in to help find the second suspect, but he was not located.

Inside the pickup, police found a handgun and some of the items stolen from the victims including phones, wallets, identification, debit cards, and keys. The truck was then impounded for further investigation.

Officers looking for evidence at the Volunteer Park Water Tower found a live round, but no spent shell casing or damage to the water tower.