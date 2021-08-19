Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect now in police custody

A man who drove his pickup truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress while claiming to have explosives has surrendered to authorities, CNBC reports.

"He got out of the vehicle and surrendered and the tactical units that were close by took him into custody without incident," said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. "He gave up and did not resist." Manger said that there was a propane gas container in the truck, but "at this point we think that's safe," per CNBC.

U.S. Capitol Police were sent to investigate "an active bomb threat" Thursday morning after a suspicious vehicle was reported near the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reports. The man in the truck, later identified as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry, told police he had a bomb, and held what appeared to be a detonator in his hand. Roseberry was also reportedly making anti-government statements while live-streaming on Facebook, per The Associated Press.

A number of buildings around the Capitol were evacuated, though Congress is not in session this week. Read more at The Associated Press.

