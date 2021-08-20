Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect charged with threatening to use weapon of mass destruction

The Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect who surrendered to police after an hours-long standoff faces charges of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device, according to the affidavit unsealed on Friday.

Why it matters: Floyd Ray Roseberry, who could face a lifetime in prison and a fine of up to $500,000, was taken into custody after making bomb threats near the Library of Congress on Thursday.

U.S. Capitol Police said no bomb was found in his vehicle, though the truck did contain undisclosed bomb-making materials.

Driving the news: A woman related to Roseberry warned North Carolina law enforcement on Wednesday that he "expressed anti-government views" and intended to travel to D.C. in order to commit violence, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement obtained copies of a Facebook video broadcast from his truck, in which Roseberry is heard saying: "The f***ing revolution starts today Joe Biden."

"And before you go crackin’ any pop on me, you better get your military experts out, ask them motherf***ers what a 7 pound keg of gun powder will do with 2.5 pound of Tannerite on that motherf***er."

After he was arrested, police recovered a can with an unknown powder in it, the affidavit said. "A fabricated trigger was attached to the top of the can," which has been sent to an FBI laboratory for examination.

Worth noting: Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui, who is overseeing Roseberry's case before the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., ordered a competency hearing after Roseberry said he takes "mind medicine" and that his memory "isn't that well," BuzzFeed reports.

