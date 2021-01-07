Capitol Hill police chief resigns after calls to step down over ‘failure of leadership’

(Independent)

US Capitol Police chief Steve Sund has resigned effective days before the inauguration of Joe Biden, according to reports.

It follows calls from Nancy Pelosi for Mr Sund to step down for a “failure of leadership”, and will take effect on 16 January.

The resignation was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter to the Associated Press, and comes after the House Sergeant at Arms, Paul D Irving, submitted his resignation to Ms Pelosi.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Mr Sund said that Capitol Police had a "robust plan" to address peaceful First Amendment protests, but what they encountered was criminal riotous behaviour.

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, DC,” he said.

"But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behaviour. The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given the situation they faced," he added said.