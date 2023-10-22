Capitol Hill quadruple stabbing suspect appears in court

The man arrested in connection with a Capitol Hill quadruple stabbing appeared in court Saturday afternoon, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Friday around 2 a.m., four people were stabbed, according to police. Two were sent to Harborview in stable condition and the other two were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police arrested a 36-year-old man for assault.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office argued that the man should stay in the King County Jail on $3000,000 bail and that there was probable cause for two counts of assault in the first degree.

After hearing both sides, the court found probable cause for two counts of assault in the second degree and set bail at $300,000.

King County prosecutors said they anticipate having the case referred to them by Seattle Police by Tuesday for a charging decision.

The man remains in the King County Jail.