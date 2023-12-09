Washington (DC News Now) — This week on Capitol Hill, Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he will depart the House at the end of year.

Meanwhile, New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman was censured for pulling a fire alarm.

The Hill’s Mychael Schnell talks with DC News Now’s Mark Hall in this week’s Capitol Hill recap.

