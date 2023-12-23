Capitol Hill Recap 2023

Washington (DC News Now) — The 118th Congress has been the reported as one most “unproductive” session in years.

Congressional Reporter Mychael Schnell with our media partners at The Hill gives us our Capitol Hill Recap of 2023.

From the rise and fall of Kevin McCarthy to new leadership in the Democratic Party. Plus, we go over some of the only 20 bills signed by both chambers and signed by President Biden and what we can see 2024.

