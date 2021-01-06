Capitol Hill rioters share photos at Nancy Pelosi’s desk as others in MAGA hats pose for selfies

Pro-Trump rioters have broken into lawmakers' offices after storming the Capitol building, sharing photos of themselves at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, while others in MAGA hats posed for selfies.

Supporters of President Donald Trump sit inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Supporters of President Donald Trump sit inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Broken glass litters the mantle of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office as pro-Trump supporters storm the Capitol Building.

Elsewhere, another photo, posted by Nick Thompson, Wired editor-in-chief on Twitter, shows a group of rioters in MAGA hats taking selfies in the Senate Chamber.

A video also circulated of cops taking selfies with rioters.

President Trump urged supporters to "go home" in a video that simultaneously claimed false victory.

“I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order."

Meanwhile, a source told CNN that the rioters' goal is to occupy the Capitol through the night. The DC National Guard has been activated by the Department of Defense.

