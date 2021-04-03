1 officer killed, 1 injured in car ramming attack at U.S. Capitol

1 officer killed, 1 injured in car ramming attack at U.S. Capitol
Grace Segers
·3 min read

One U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed and another injured when a man rammed a vehicle into them at a barricade outside the Capitol building on Friday. The suspect was shot by police after got out of the car and lunged at officers. He died later at a nearby hospital.

Officer William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the police force, was identified as the officer killed on Friday. The Capitol Police said the other officer was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Noah R. Green, of Indiana, who had not been on law enforcement's radar.

Green, an African American man, was not on any watch lists and appeared to have acted alone, according to a federal law enforcement official and a Capitol Hill source.

Police said Green rammed his car into the officers at 1:02 p.m. and then exited the car and lunged at them. The officers then fired at the suspect, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said at a news conference Friday. Multiple sources said one of the officers was stabbed in the face, but it was unclear which officer was stabbed.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Capitol Police sent an initial alert to congressional staffers, warning them of an "external security threat." Within about an hour and a half, police sent another alert saying the threat had been "neutralized."

In a statement, President Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden "were heartbroken" to learn of the attack, adding that he was receiving briefings on the incident from his homeland security adviser. Mr. Biden, who was at Camp David for the weekend, ordered the flags at the White House to be lowered to half staff.

U.S. Capitol Police investigate the scene of the attack in Washington on April 2, 2021. / Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP
U.S. Capitol Police investigate the scene of the attack in Washington on April 2, 2021. / Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The incident came nearly three months after rioters overran the U.S. Capitol in a deadly attack on January 6. The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Two Capitol Police officers also died by suicide after the attack, and dozens of officers were injured.

The union representing the officers called Friday's attack "a tragic situation that adds to a very difficult year for our membership."

Following the January attack, fencing was erected around the Capitol complex and thousands of National Guard troops were sent to Washington. That security fencing was taken down last week, although a layer of inner fencing around the Capitol building itself remains in place.

The barricade where the incident occurred is a checkpoint on the Senate side of the Capitol. It was put in place after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to protect the Capitol from potential car bombings, noted Congressman Tim Ryan, who chairs the committee that oversees the Capitol Police.

There were fewer people than normal at the Capitol on Friday as Congress is in recess; most lawmakers are in their home states. Other congressional staff, as well as reporters and police, were in their offices.

Andres Triay, Michael Kaplan, Kris Van Cleave and Rebecca Kaplan contributed reporting.

Climate change driving migration from Central America

Police officer and suspect dead after latest Capitol attack

Lawmakers debate stricter regulations for social media platforms

Recommended Stories

  • Emergency Vehicles Leave Scene of US Capitol Lockdown

    The US Capitol was placed on lockdown on April 2 after reports that a vehicle rammed into two Capitol Police officers.Capitol Police confirmed the suspect and one officer had died after the incident. Footage taken Friday afternoon shows emergency vehicles leaving the scene.Heavy police activity was seen as officers redirected traffic and erected barriers on the streets. Credit: Saqib Ul Islam via Storyful

  • Op-Ed: LAPD violence in Echo Park enforced class divisions, not public safety

    This is gentrification in action. When those with power and wealth cannot achieve their aims through public acquiescence, police violence becomes useful.

  • Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol

    The driver hit the barricade, "exited the car with a knife in hand," and "lunged" at officers before one of them opened fire, Capitol Police said.

  • Fallen officer identified as William 'Billy' Evans after Capitol incident

    Officer William "Billy" Evans has been identified by Capitol Police as the officer who passed away after an incident where a suspect rammed a vehicle into a barrier outside the Capitol. NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell has details.

  • Noah Green: Everything we know about the US Capitol attack suspect

    Citing law enforcement sources, Noah Green, 25, was named as the suspect in the Capitol Hill assault by both NBC and CNN. The authorities say he was not known to police and terrorism does not appear to have been a motive. On Friday, he is alleged to have ploughed his car into a barrier outside the US Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. It is claimed that he then emerged from the car with a knife and lunged at the officers before he was shot. Green was taken into custody but died a short while later. He is understood to come from Indiana, but originally hailed from Covington, Virginia and was driving on a Virginia licence.

  • Seduced by Archegos' growth, Nomura took a chance on Hwang comeback

    U.S. investor Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang was looking for a second chance on Wall Street after falling from grace and shutting his multibillion-dollar hedge fund firm. Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc gave him one. Nomura had previously had a relationship with Hwang's Tiger Asia Management LLC before the investment firm shut down in 2012 after being punished by U.S. and Hong Kong regulators over insider trading of Chinese stocks.

  • Capitol Police Officer Killed, Another Injured After Car Rams Into Police Barricade

    A U.S. Capitol police officer died and another was injured after a man rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building on Friday. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters on Friday afternoon, “At this time, the suspect has been pronounced deceased. Two U.S. Capitol police officers were transported to two different hospitals. And it is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries.” Earlier on Friday, the Capitol Police account tweeted, “CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.” The account later amended the tweet to correct the location to Constitution Avenue. Also Read: Donald Trump Sued by 2 Capitol Police Officers Over January Riot According to NBC News, the suspect emerged from the car with a knife and was shot by officers. He died a short a time later. Reporters like Fox News’ Chad Pergram confirmed online that they were locked down: “Capitol locked down. Car crashed into barrier on Senate side off of Constitution Avenue. This is where they shrunk the perimeter a few weeks ago.” Fox News congressional correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tweeted a video showing the police response and noted that two stretchers were present. Also Read: Derek Chauvin Choking George Floyd With Knee Was 'Totally Unnecessary,' Minneapolis Police Lieutenant Testifies The Capitol was the site of a massive protest that turned into a riot on Jan. 6, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress met to certify the election victory of President Joe Biden. Five died as a result of that riot, including a Capitol police officer. Two more officers died by suicide in the coming days. Security around the area was heightened, which accounts for the “perimeter” Pergram referred to in his tweet. Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Read original story Capitol Police Officer Killed, Another Injured After Car Rams Into Police Barricade At TheWrap

  • US Capitol police officer killed and another injured in car ramming

    A police officer was killed and another seriously injured on Friday after a car ploughed into a barrier outside the US Capitol, prompting a major lockdown at a complex on high alert since a violent mob invaded earlier this year. Capitol Police confirmed reports that shortly after 1pm local time a suspect rammed a vehicle, which appears to be a Nissan Altima, into two officers. The driver then emerged with a knife and lunged at the officers before he was shot. The suspect was taken into custody but died a short while later. Robert Contee, acting Washington DC police chief, said the suspect was not previously known to Capitol Police and the incident did not immediately appear to be terrorism related. Citing law enforcement sources, two major US media outlets named the suspect as Noah Green, 25, from Indiana.

  • U.S. Capitol on lockdown due to external security threat

    NBC's Pete Williams reports that the Capitol is on lockdown due to an external security threat.

  • Capitol Police Officer Dead, Another Injured after Vehicle Attack; Suspect Fatally Shot

    A man drove a car into two Capitol Police officers outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, killing one and injuring the other before being fatally shot by authorities when he exited the vehicle holding what appeared to be a knife, the department’s chief said. Chief Yogananda Pittman said a person exited the vehicle with a knife and started lunging at officers, ignoring verbal commands. Police then opened fire, killing the suspect, she said. Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said it did not appear that the suspect was known to either police department and that the incident “does not appear to be terrorism-related,” though officers will continue to investigate. The attacker has been identified as Noah Green, a 25-year-old Indiana man who identified himself as a follower of the Nation of Islam on his Facebook page, according to MSNBC’s Pete Williams. Police placed all U.S. Capitol buildings under lockdown on Friday as officers responded to reports that “someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers,” officials said. The lockdown has since been lifted. USCP said in a tweet earlier that officers were responding to the North Barricade vehicle-access point along Constitution Avenue. Correction: Constitution Avenue — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021 An alert sent to staff advised that no entry or exit would be permitted “due to an external security threat.” “You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover,” the alert said. 🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 The incident occurred roughly 100 yards from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol at a security checkpoint that is used by senators and staff on weekdays, according to the AP. However, Congress is on recess this week. Fencing that had blocked vehicular traffic in the area was recently removed as the Capitol began to pare down the increased security that had been in place since the January 6 riots.

  • Officers Clear US Capitol Complex After Deadly Security Incident

    A Capitol Police officer was killed and a second officer was injured after being rammed by a vehicle on Friday, April 2. The suspect in the vehicle attack was shot by officers when he lunged at them with a knife.US Capitol Police acting chief Yogananda Pittman confirmed the suspect had rammed a barricade at a Capitol checkpoint and ignored commands before charging an officer with a knife. The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital, where he “succumbed to his injuries around 1:30 pm,” an official statement read.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the US Capitol be lowered to half-staff in the memory of the officer who was killed.Capitol Police said the investigation was “still ongoing.”Footage taken Friday afternoon shows armed officers behind a barricade at the US Capitol Complex. Heavy police activity was seen as officers redirected traffic and erected barriers on the streets. Credit: Juan Carlos Mora via Storyful

  • Police Salute Motorcade for Slain US Capitol Officer

    A Capitol Police officer was killed and a second officer was injured after being rammed by a vehicle on Friday, April 2. The suspect in the vehicle attack was shot by officers when he lunged at them with a knife.This video taken by Cai Pigliucci outside the National Gallery of Art shows police standing in salute during a motorcade for the deceased officer, identified as William Evans. He had served on the Capitol Police force since 2003, officials said.US Capitol Police acting chief Yogananda Pittman confirmed the suspect had rammed a barricade at a Capitol checkpoint and ignored commands before charging an officer with a knife. The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital, where he “succumbed to his injuries around 1:30 pm,” an official statement read.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the US Capitol be lowered to half-staff in the memory of the officer who was killed.Capitol Police said the investigation was “still ongoing.” Credit: Cai Pigliucci via Storyful

  • Friday's attack is the latest violence at the US Capitol, the site of shootings, bombings and riots over the last 50 years

    Friday's attack outside the U.S. Capitol left Officer William Evans dead. The suspect rammed into police officers and a barricade before he was shot.

  • Florida, Michigan, and Texas are the next frontiers in the nationwide battle over voting access

    Republican lawmakers in the three 2020 battlegrounds are advancing legislation to restrict voting by mail before 2022.

  • Crypto-art investors could face a surprise on tax day since NFTs can lead to a hefty tax bill

    "Holy s---, that's a lot of taxes," digital artist Beeple told CNBC after he found out how much he'd have to pay in taxes on his $69 million NFT sale.

  • A beginner's guide to broadband internet, the most popular type of internet in the US

    Broadband is high-speed internet service - usually defined as 25Mbps or faster - sent through cable, DSL, fiber, or satellite connections.

  • Biden introduced his infrastructure plan. How does he plan to get it through Congress?

    Here is what's next as President Joe Biden pushes his sweeping infrastructure plan, dubbed the American Jobs Plan, through Congress.

  • Egypt's leader hopes refloating of stuck Suez Canal ship does the same for his reputation

    With challenges mounting at home and abroad, Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah Sisi tries to capitalize on the freeing of the ship stuck in the Suez Canal.

  • Pelosi ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after a Capitol Police officer died following car-ramming incident

    At a press conference on Friday, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said that a Capitol Police officer died.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.