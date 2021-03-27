Capitol insurrection charges highlight white supremacists in US military

Adam Gabbatt
·5 min read

If the moustache, trimmed narrowly in the style of Adolf Hitler, don’t give it away, then the antisemitic YouTube rants, the testimony of 34 colleagues and the neo-Nazi reading material certainly do.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a US army reservist, is – according to court documents – an “avowed white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer”.

The 30-year-old was charged in January with five counts in relation to the Capitol riots, and denied bail this week after a judge expressed concern over Hale-Cusanelli’s alleged enthusiasm for a “civil war”.

A navy contractor who prosecutors say “has access to a variety of munitions”, Hale-Cusanelli might seem like an outlier among the masses who attacked the Capitol on 6 January. But the darker truth is that Hale-Cusanelli was one of dozens of former or current members of the military who have been investigated or charged in connection with the Capitol riot – at a time when the Pentagon warns white supremacy and white nationalism within the military pose a serious threat for the US armed forces.

A court sketch of Timothy Hale-Cusanelli appears during a virtual hearing in a New Jersey court.
A court sketch of Timothy Hale-Cusanelli appears during a virtual hearing in a New Jersey court. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Hale-Cusanelli was charged with seven crimes, including obstructing congressional proceedings, in connection with the 6 January attack. The criminal complaint said Hale-Cusanelli, who worked at Naval Weapons Station Earle, a support base for military ships, “has access to a variety of munitions”.

Prosecutors said that on 14 January a confidential source used a listening device to record a conversation with Hale-Cusanelli.

“During this conversation, Hale-Cusanelli admitted to entering the Capitol and encouraging other members of the mob to ‘advance’ – giving directions via both voice and hand signals,” charging documents said. “Hale-Cusanelli told the [source] that if they’d had more men they could have taken over the entire building.” In the recording Hale-Cusanelli also admitted taking a flag and flagpole which he later observed another rioter throw “like a javelin” at a Capitol police officer, the criminal complaint said.

During the investigation it emerged that Hale-Cusanelli was able to hold on to his security clearance at Station Earle, despite dozens of his co-workers stating he was open about his white supremacist beliefs, and despite being rebuked for turning up to work with a Hitler-esque moustache.

In a 23 March motion opposing Hale-Cusanelli’s bail – he has been held in jail since his arrest in mid-January – prosecutors said at least 34 of Hale-Cusanelli’s co-workers said he had made no secret of his antisemitism and racism.

One navy seaman remembered Hale-Cusanelli saying that if he was a Nazi “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner”. A navy petty officer said Hale-Cusanelli had stated that “Jews, women and Blacks were on the bottom of the totem pole”.

Of the more than 160 people arrested by the end of January, almost one in five were current or former members of the military, NPR reported, and there is evidence that an extremist infiltration of the armed forces is under way.

Thomas TJ Robertson and Jacob Fracker in the Capitol in the Capitol on 6 January.
Thomas TJ Robertson and Jacob Fracker in the Capitol in the Capitol on 6 January. Photograph: AP

A Pentagon report released in March found that domestic extremist groups pose a serious threat to the military, both by seeking to recruit members and, more troublingly, have existing extremists join the military to gain training and combat experience.

According to the Military Times, authorities estimate one in five of the people charged by late February were either current or ex-military, with Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson among the first to be arrested in connection for their alleged roles in the riot.

Fracker, 29, is a corporal in the national guard, Robertson, 47, a former military policeman in the army reserve, and the pair, who photographed themselves inside the Capitol during the siege, were Virginia police officers until they were fired for their part in the riot. Fracker and Robertson pleaded not guilty to charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Navy veteran Thomas Caldwell is another veteran allegedly involved. He was arrested on 19 January and charged with conspiracy, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors allege Caldwell, who served as a naval intelligence officer for 19 years, according to the Washington Post, led a band of Oathkeepers – a domestic extremist group – in storming the Capitol, charges Caldwell denies.

Charged along with Caldwell was Donovan Crawl, a veteran of the marine corps, who prosecutors allege conspired with Caldwell and others to obstruct the Senate’s confirmation of the electoral college vote.

It isn’t just the arrests at the Capitol that have people worried. In 2020 a coast guard lieutenant was sentenced to 13 years in prison after stockpiling weapons with the intention to kill a number of Democratic politicians, journalists and socialists.

Federal prosecutors said Christopher Hasson intended “to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country” and described him as “a domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life”.

The US defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, visits national guard troops deployed at the US Capitol on 29 January.
The US defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, visits national guard troops deployed at the US Capitol on 29 January. Photograph: Manuel Balce Ceneta/EPA

While the Capitol riot may have shone a light on the issues with extremism that the military faces, there is evidence the problem has been growing for some time.

A 2019 survey by Military Times found that 36% of active duty troops “have seen evidence of white supremacist and racist ideologies in the military” – up from 22% the year before. Among ethnic minorities, 53% reported witnessing racist behavior.

After years of racist pandering and inflammatory rhetoric from Trump, under the Biden administration there is at least an acceptance that there’s a problem. In February Lloyd Austin, the first Black defense secretary in US history, ordered the military to intensify their efforts to combat white supremacy in its ranks, initially by reinforcing existing regulations on extremism in the armed forces.

“The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies,” Austin had told the US Senate armed services committee in January.

“But we can’t do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks.”

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 260 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set, two undercard fighters miss the mark

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)*Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows. UFC 260 weigh-in video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou UFC 260 weigh-in video: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • 'Can’t take this pain': Rohingya mother searches for son after refugee camp blaze

    After losing her husband, two young sons and her home, Noor Banu thought she had seen the worst of life. She made the perilous journey from her village in Myanmar’s Rakhine State to the refugee camps in Bangladesh in 2017, with nothing except her four surviving boys. Now she fears she has lost another son to the massive blaze that ripped through the Cox's Bazar camps, reducing tarpaulin and bamboo shelters to ash.

  • China, Iran expected to sign 25-year accord, Iranian state media says

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Iran on Friday for a visit that Iranian state media said would see the signing of a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two countries, which are both under U.S sanctions. The accord, final details of which are yet to be announced, is expected to include Chinese investments in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors. In 2016, China, Iran’s largest trading partner and long-time ally, agreed to boost bilateral trade by more than 10 times to $600 billion in the next decade.

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • 17 cringeworthy moments towards women in 2017's 'Justice League' that are changed in Zack Snyder's cut

    Joss Whedon's reshot version of the film has moments that undercut the strength and power of its female characters. The "Snyder cut" fixes that.

  • NBA coaching legend Phil Jackson says the media's treatment of Trump was similar to what he went through as Knicks president

    Phil Jackson said the media was openly against the Knicks and tried to cast "aspersions" on the team while he was president.

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • The James Harden trade is looking uglier and uglier for the Rockets

    The Rockets' trade of Victor Oladipo at the trade deadline has only weakened the package they got back for James Harden.

  • China erasing H&M from internet amid Xinjiang backlash

    H&M disappeared from the internet in China as the government raised pressure on shoe and clothing brands and announced sanctions Friday against British officials in a spiraling fight over complaints of abuses in the Xinjiang region. H&M products were missing from major e-commerce platforms including Alibaba and JD.com following calls by state media for a boycott over the Swedish retailer's decision to stop buying cotton from Xinjiang. Shockwaves spread to other brands as dozens of celebrities called off endorsement deals with Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo and Lacoste after state media criticized the brands for expressing concern about Xinjiang.

  • Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led military coalition which is at war with the Houthis said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LL182 in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.

  • 4 die in clashes set off by India's Modi visiting Bangladesh

    At least four people were killed and scores injured in violent protests Friday set off by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Bangladesh to celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence. Alauddin Talukder, a police official at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, told reporters that five people with injuries were taken to the hospital and four of them died during treatment.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • 'Don't shoot,' Ethiopian father begged Eritrean soldiers, daughter says

    Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she says Eritrean soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray region and killed her mother and father. It was 10 days into Ethiopia's military campaign against fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, following their surprise assault on federal army bases in Tigray. The family heard shooting outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, from around dawn, Mibrak said.

  • U.S. spy agencies warn Biden of possible Taliban takeover of Afghanistan -NY Times

    U.S. intelligence agencies have told the Biden administration that the Taliban could overrun most of Afghanistan within two to three years if U.S. troops leave before a power-sharing deal is reached between the warring sides, a news report said on Friday. Such a takeover potentially would allow al Qaeda to rebuild in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported, quoting anonymous U.S. officials. President Joe Biden is deciding whether to meet a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of the last 3,500 American troops that was set in a February 2020 accord struck with the Taliban under his predecessor, Donald Trump.

  • Germany warns third coronavirus wave could be the worst so far

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's third wave of the coronavirus could be the worst so far and 100,000 new daily infections is not out of the question, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases(RKI) said on Friday. The number of new confirmed infections in Germany has jumped in recent weeks, driven by a more transmissible variant known as B117 and moves to ease some lockdown measures. "There are clear signals that this wave will be worse than the first two waves," RKI's Lothar Wieler said, as he urged people to stay at home over Easter.

  • Australian envoy reportedly describes China as 'vindictive'

    Australia’s ambassador to Beijing has reportedly described China as a “vindictive” and “unreliable” trading partner as Australian officials revealed steep declines in most exports to the nation’s most important market. Ambassador Graham Fletcher told a China-Australia business group in an online briefing from Beijing on Thursday he did not know if China was aware of the damage its trade practices were causing in Australia and internationally. “It’s been exposed as quite unreliable as a trading partner and even vindictive,” The Australian newspaper and Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday quoted Fletcher as saying.

  • US troops had to use their phones as flashlights to try to escape a sinking assault amphibious vehicle that killed 9 of them

    The investigation into what happened to a Marine Corps assault amphibious vehicle last summer is out. It was a disaster.

  • An interior designer says the biggest mistake you can make when painting your home is mixing colors

    Interior designer Richard O'Gorman had a spectacular DIY fail when he mixed wall paints, and he spent days fixing it.

  • Scarlett Johansson says her political views shouldn't affect her career because it's not her job to 'have a public role in society'

    She said she'd "made a career out of" controversies, which have included accepting roles meant to portray a trans character and an Asian character.

  • Why NFL scouts are drooling over a little-known QB who only played one game last season

    Trey Lance only played one game for North Dakota State in 2020, but that hasn't stopped scouts from seeing the potential he has at the next level.