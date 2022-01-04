Capitol insurrection: 'It felt like a warzone'
ABC News reporters reflect on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and the lasting impact on our country.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his reaction to Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
via Facebook A deputy district attorney and up-and-coming Republican political star in California’s Orange County has died abruptly after telling friends she contracted COVID-19.Kelly Ernby, a presumed candidate for the state Assembly in 2022, was only 46 years old. According to the Los Angeles Times, she fell ill shortly after speaking out against vaccine mandates at a rally organized by Turning Point USA on Dec. 4.“There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” she was quoted
"In reality, it was literally things stuck together with staples and tape."View Entire Post ›
The actor's reported last words were a reference to her late husband, game show host Allen Ludden.
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.
Katharine McPhee, 37, claps back at her husband's critics by posting her own bathing suit photo on Instagram. The actress gave birth 10 months ago.
The record-breaking Jeopardy! champion said she is doing "fine" after being robbed
Miley Cyrus was on live TV for an NBC New Year's Eve special when her sparkling halter top fell off in the middle of her singing "Party in the USA."
Want to feel old? Well, there’s no doubt that you will after you see these family photos of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s three sons from their holiday festivities.
Her final moments were bittersweet.
The high-transmission rate of the omicron variant of COVID-19 could potentially mean that as it rips its way through the […] The post Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests appeared first on TheGrio.
The Jan. 6 committee could soon have the Trump tapes and the "Late Show" host wants to see them.
Greene went after Crenshaw after he said FEMA could aid "some of these hospitals that are feeling a little bit overwhelmed" by the Omicron variant.
As of Tuesday morning, drivers in northern Virginia have been stuck for more than 15 hours on I-95 after a crash and icy conditions shut down traffic.
The controversial duo rose to fame with a science-themed TV show, but the unmistakable twins wouldn't put their trust in the vaccines that might have saved their lives.
An "arctic blast" of cold air may follow the storm, which is predicted to dump several inches of snow in Southern New England.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most exciting and highest-grossing Spider-Man movie to date, but it’s hardly perfect. No Way Home has various notable plot holes including one that’s related to the spell. But it’s not the effects of the spell that most people have issues with. It’s something a lot more serious that has … The post This Spider-Man: No Way Home plot hole ruins the entire MCU appeared first on BGR.
Turns out Princess Charlotte reportedly isn't allowed to have a best friend at school thanks to a specific rule.
Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver