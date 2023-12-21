A group of students heading into the state Capitol on a field trip check out the "yule goat" display on the Capitol lawn Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

LANSING — The lawn on the east side of the Michigan state capitol has featured three small displays for the holiday season this year.

The Michigan Capitol Commission said it received requests to place a menorah and yule goat, both on the northeast lawn, and a Nativity scene, on the southeast lawn, at the capitol in December.

The menorah was on display from Dec. 7-15, the nativity from Dec. 11-15 and the goat is scheduled from Dec. 18-24.

All three displays attracted attention this past week from people in the area of the capitol.

According to the commission, displays may be set up at 6 a.m. each day in their designated area, and must be removed by 11 p.m. each day.

Displays on the lawn must be no larger than 4-by-4-by-4 feet and can't provide space for "habitation."

The commission did not immediately provide information on which people or groups sponsored this year's displays.

A Nativity scene seen set up on the Capitol lawn Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Nick Smith, of Lansing, takes a picture of the "yule goat" display seen on the Capitol lawn Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Capitol lawn in Lansing plays host to annual holiday displays