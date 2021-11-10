Capitol lectern thief to take plea deal

Almost a year after he waved at a photographer while carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Parrish's Adam Johnson is scheduled to take a plea deal.

The Manatee County man was one of the first Capitol insurrectionists identified after his photo made the rounds on social media.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Context: Johnson was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Yes, but: Those were reduced in late October to one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building, and a plea agreement hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22, per the Bradenton Herald.

The terms of the agreement have not been made public, but the charge carries a possible fine or up to 10 years in prison.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free