Police identify officer slain in vehicle attack on Capitol as 18-year veteran Willam Evans

Kadia Goba
·2 min read

Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who served for 18 years, is dead and another officer is injured after a male suspect rammed them with a car at a north entrance to the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

The state of play: Acting Capitol Police Chief Pittman said Friday that the suspect brandished a knife as he lunged at officers. The officers fired at the suspect, who has since been pronounced dead.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has ordered Capitol flags to half-staff in honor of Evans.

  • A lockdown at the Capitol has been lifted but the area surrounding the incident will continue to be restricted.

The big picture: Some security fencing was removed a week ago after heightened security following the Jan 6. attack. National Guard members remain at the U.S. Capitol but in smaller numbers. Members of the Guard were seen on Friday deploying toward the Capitol barrier following the incident.

Details: Capitol staff received a text alert from Capitol Police warning them there would be no entry or exit permitted and to stay away from exterior doors and windows.

  • "If you are outside seek cover," the message read.

  • Constitution Avenue between 2nd Street NE and 1st Street NW, and 1st Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE were shut down due to the security threat, according to Capitol Police.

President Biden is away from D.C. and visiting Camp David. The House and Senate are out of session.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

