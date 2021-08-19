Capitol news - live: Police investigate ‘bomb threat’ at Library of Congress as nearby buildings evacuated
US Capitol police in Washington DC are investigating reports of a threat near the Library of Congress. The Associated Press reported that police were investigating “possible explosive in truck” near the US government building.
US Capitol Police said on Twitter: “The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information.”
The Capitol police described it as an “ongoing investigation”.