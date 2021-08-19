Capitol news - live: Police investigate ‘bomb threat’ at Library of Congress as nearby buildings evacuated

David Taintor and Gustaf Kilander
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

US Capitol police in Washington DC are investigating reports of a threat near the Library of Congress. The Associated Press reported that police were investigating “possible explosive in truck” near the US government building.

US Capitol Police said on Twitter: “The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information.”

The Capitol police described it as an “ongoing investigation”.

