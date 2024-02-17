Capitol Notebook: What you need to know about the legislature's first week back

Welcome to Capitol Notebook, a new weekly round-up on the happenings in the statehouse.

The legislature convened their 14-week agenda on Monday, setting forth a less ambitious agenda than their last, and introducing a number of appropriations, healthcare and public safety legislation. Here's the top things to know:

A whopping 444 bills were introduced on Monday. Some notable introductions include a bill that would ban semi-automatic weapons and establish a buy-back program, and a bill that would legalize medically assisted suicide, among others.

St. Cloud representatives Berrie Perryman (R-14A) and Dan Wolgamott (D-14B) introduced a number of bills. Two of those bills, introduced by both representatives, are to appropriate funding for local centers including the CentraCare Health System University of Minnesota Medical School Campus and St. David's Center for Child and Family Development in Stearns County.

Friday, over 400 Black entrepreneurs registered to meet with legislators, gathering in the Capitol to network and speak with their representatives about their needs. The business owners came from across the state and were led by award-winning journalist and businesswoman Sheletta Brundidge.

New DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy of St. Paul started her first session as chamber leader. The two-term senator took the job after former majority leader Senator Kari Dziedzic stepped down due to health concerns.

