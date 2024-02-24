Capitol Notebook: Second week in session, what to know

Welcome back to Capitol Notebook, your weekly round-up on the happenings in the Minnesota statehouse.

The House spent its second week in session hearing dozens of bills that had passed their first committees.

The House passed its first bill of the 2024 session. The bill is a correction to a 2023 tax law that, according to Department of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart, would cost taxpayers more than $350 million if the fixes aren't made. It would also expand state housing assistance applications to all 11 recognized Minnesota tribes. The bill passed with near unanimous support, 128-2, and was sent to the Senate.

Deepfakes are here -- and they're posing a real threat to elections. Good thing Minnesota legislators passed a law last session criminalizing the use of AI deepfakes seeking to influencing elections. An update to the law would expand instances where it's illegal to use this technology as well as bar a convicted offender from holding elected office. The bill passed the House Elections Finance and Policy Committee by a split vote and will next be heard in the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee.

Minnesota law protects those who report drug overdoses, even if they're possessing illegal substances or drug paraphernalia themselves. A bill proposal would expand this protection to those "acting in concert" with the person in medical distress. It was approved in the House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee and sent to the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee.

