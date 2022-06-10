Capitol Officer Dunn: Donald Trump did not help us

U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn says Thursday night's hearings into the January 6th, 2021 insurrection confirmed that his suspicions, that help didn't come for overwhelmed officers because former President Trump didn't do his job. (June 10)

