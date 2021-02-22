Capitol officer says fellow police were beaten with Blue Lives Matter flags

Gustaf Kilander
In this Wednesday 6 January 2021 file photo, supporters of Donald Trump gather outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC ((Associated Press))
Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn said that pro-Trump rioters shouted racial slurs at him and beat other officers with Blue Lives Matter flags during the insurrection that left five people dead and led to the second impeachment of the former president.

Speaking to ABC News, Mr Dunn remembers telling another officer on 6 January: "I got called a [N-word] a couple dozen times today protecting this building. Is this America? They beat police officers with Blue Lives Matter flags. They fought us, they had Confederate flags in the US Capitol.”

The first time Mr Dunn stepped into the Capitol was also his first day on the job as a Capitol Police officer.

“The rotunda … you just look up and it just goes up forever, it's just an amazing architectural building. It's hard to not be in awe of it when you see it,” he said.

After hours of hand to hand combat with rioters to get them out of the building, the room didn't look the same.

“This time you look up, it's just a cloud of smoke, fire extinguishers have been going off. The floors are covered in white dust, water bottles, broken flagpoles, mask, empty canisters of pepper spray, helmets, Trump flags, everything in the rotunda, just laying there on the floor,” Mr Dunn said.

He had previously shared his story anonymously with Buzzfeed News and his question "Is this America?" was quoted by the lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin during the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

“It took me back to a dark place because I didn't say it for a catchphrase, I wasn't trying to create a slogan ... Should I be proud? No, not at all," Mr Dunn said, adding: “Those were my feelings and that was my truth, it wasn't a proud moment. It took me back to a dark place."

Calling the mob "terrorists," Mr Dunn said: "They tried to disrupt this country's democracy, that was their goal ... And you know what? Y'all failed because later that night, they went on and they certified the election".

Officer Eugene Goodman was given the Congressional Gold Medal after being filmed acting as a target and luring the mob away from lawmakers and towards back up from other police officers.

Mr Dunn said: “There were dozens of Eugene Goodmans that day. Eugene got caught on camera and I'm not surprised that he did the right thing, the brave thing, the heroic thing. There were so many Eugene Goodmans that weren't caught on camera that day ... and I'm proud to work with all of them.”

