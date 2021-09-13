Capitol Police arrest man with bayonet and machete in pickup truck near DNC headquarters

A man who had painted swastikas on his truck was arrested in Washington DC (US Capitol Police)

US Capitol Police have arrested a man was carrying a bayonet and machete in his pickup truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington DC.

The 44-year-old California man Donald Craighead had painted a swastika on he truck told police he was “on patrol” and “began talking about white supremacist ideology”, US Capitol police said.

According to a police statement, an officer from the Special Operation Division noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck, with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it, outside DNC headquarters at around midnight on Sunday.

The truck did not have a license plate, and had a picture of an American flag where the plate should have been.

The officer pulled over the truck along the 500 block of South Capitol Street, and noticed several knives including a bayonet and machete in the truck.

Both weapons are banned in Washington DC and Mr Craighead, of Oceanside, California was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.