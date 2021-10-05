Capitol Police arrest man in "suspicious vehicle" outside of Supreme Court

Capitol Police said officers pulled a man from a "suspicious vehicle" in front of the Supreme Court Tuesday after closing several streets and advising the public to stay away from the area.

The big picture: Police said the man, identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Kimball, Michigan, is in custody and no one was injured.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Context: A North Carolina man in August threatened to detonate a bomb inside of his vehicle, which was parked outside of the Library of Congress, according to law enforcement.

The man, Floyd Ray Roseberry, did not possess armed explosive but had undisclosed bomb-making materials. He pleaded not guilty to charges of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and explosive materials last month.

What's next: Capitol Police said it would hold a press conference to provide more information on Tuesday's incident at 11:45 a.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.