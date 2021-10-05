Capitol Police arrest man in "suspicious vehicle" outside of Supreme Court

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read

Capitol Police said officers pulled a man from a "suspicious vehicle" in front of the Supreme Court Tuesday after closing several streets and advising the public to stay away from the area.

The big picture: Police said the man, identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Kimball, Michigan, is in custody and no one was injured.

Context: A North Carolina man in August threatened to detonate a bomb inside of his vehicle, which was parked outside of the Library of Congress, according to law enforcement.

What's next: Capitol Police said it would hold a press conference to provide more information on Tuesday's incident at 11:45 a.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

