Capitol Police arrest suspect who allegedly threw Molotov cocktail at officers near Union Station

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly had two Molotov cocktails on him – one of which he threw at officers – near Union Station in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The suspect, identified as Bernard L. McCutcheon, tried to run away when officers approached around 3:30 p.m. ET, allegedly hurling one of the unlit cocktails at an officer and dropping the other.

"Both of our officers were treated for minor injuries," said acting Assistant Chief of Police for Uniformed Operations Sean Gallagher in a statement. "Thankfully they are going to be OK. We appreciate their quick action that, without a doubt, kept the community safer."

McCutcheon was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, one count of possession of a Molotov Cocktail and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

US PARK POLICE HELICOPTER LANDS ON DC FREEWAY TO RESCUE MOTORCYCLE OFFICER AFTER ACCIDENT

The cocktails were made with a tequila bottle stuffed with a sock and a petroleum-based accelerant, police said.

WASHINGTON DC STABBING NEAR UNION STATION, US CAPITOL LEAVES MAN INJURED

Officers also found two more bottles of liquid inside a backpack at the scene.

Police said the suspect didn’t appear to be protesting or targeting the Capitol or Congress members in any way.

Union Station is less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol.