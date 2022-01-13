Capitol Police arrest woman with guns who said she wanted to discuss Jan. 6

Andrew Solender
A heavily armed woman who "wanted to talk about information she had about January 6" was arrested outside Capitol Police headquarters, the department said Thursday.

Why it matters: There have been continued concerns about safety and security at the Capitol in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack and several subsequent incidents.

Driving the news: Michigan resident Kery Lynn McAttee was arrested Wednesday while parked in a no-parking zone at the USCP headquarters nearby the Capitol, the USCP said in a statement.

  • "McAttee told our officers she drove here from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had about January 6, 2021," with an agent spotting a firearm in her car during the conversation, the statement said.

  • Police found two unloaded rifles, a loaded shotgun and a pellet gun and charged McAttee with unlawful possession and transportation of a semi-automatic rifle, possession of unregistered ammunition and three other weapons charges.

  • "At this time, there is no evidence the 58 year old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers," the statement said.

