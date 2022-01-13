Capitol Police arrest woman with guns who said she wanted to discuss Jan. 6

A heavily armed woman who "wanted to talk about information she had about January 6" was arrested outside Capitol Police headquarters, the department said Thursday.

Why it matters: There have been continued concerns about safety and security at the Capitol in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack and several subsequent incidents.

Driving the news: Michigan resident Kery Lynn McAttee was arrested Wednesday while parked in a no-parking zone at the USCP headquarters nearby the Capitol, the USCP said in a statement.

"McAttee told our officers she drove here from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had about January 6, 2021," with an agent spotting a firearm in her car during the conversation, the statement said.

Police found two unloaded rifles, a loaded shotgun and a pellet gun and charged McAttee with unlawful possession and transportation of a semi-automatic rifle, possession of unregistered ammunition and three other weapons charges.

"At this time, there is no evidence the 58 year old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers," the statement said.

