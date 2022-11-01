Capitol Police chief pushes for 'more resources' after Paul Pelosi assault

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Tuesday issued a rare public call for more resources to protect lawmakers following the assault of Paul Pelosi.

“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for Members of Congress,” Manger said in a lengthy statement that also confirms the department’s plans for a review of the home invasion at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco residence.“This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for Congressional leadership,” Manger added. He declined to disclose further details about the improvements, citing the risk posed by “bad actors.”

Federal and local prosecutors filed separate charges Monday against David DePape, 42, the alleged assailant of 82-year-old Paul Pelosi. DePape is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home early Friday morning and assaulting the speaker’s husband, leaving him hospitalized. DePape told San Francisco police after the attack he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and would break her kneecaps if she “lied” to him.