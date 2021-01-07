Capitol Police chief resigns following criticism for response to pro-Trump mob

Catherine Garcia

A spokeswoman for the Capitol Police announced on Thursday evening that Chief Steven Sund is resigning, effective Jan. 16, NBC News reports.

Sund has come under fire for the Capitol Police's botched response to Wednesday's pro-Trump riot at the Capitol, which resulted in the mob storming the building and forcing lawmakers to evacuate as they attempted to certify the election. On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called on Sund to resign, saying there was "a failure of leadership at the top."

The Capitol Police Officers' Union agreed, saying rank and file officers are "frustrated and demoralized by the lack of leadership that undermined the response of law enforcement to the violent events" at the Capitol. The union said it was time for "leadership change at the highest level, including the Chief of Police of USCP Steven Sund and his senior command staff to include his assistant chiefs of police."

