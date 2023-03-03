Capitol Police confiscate assault-style 'ghost gun' and handgun capable of automatic fire during arrests

The U.S. Capitol Police confiscated an assault-style "ghost gun" and a handgun capable of automatic fire during the arrests of two people near the Capitol, police said Friday.

Police said they found the M4-style "ghost gun" and a "Glock handgun with a full auto switch" on Thursday during the arrests of two suspects while patrolling the complex, Capitol Police said in a statement on Friday.

Kwame T. Keith, 24, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and Justin B. Campos, 19, of Landover, Maryland, were arrested after police encountered them while they were in a stolen car, police said.

USCP Officers Confiscate M-4 Style “Ghost Gun” & Handgun During Arrests: https://t.co/FmsHQAFSd9 pic.twitter.com/MF6aUAALoz — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) March 3, 2023

“The arrests were made a short walk from the Congressional Buildings and across the street from television studios Members of Congress frequently use,” the statement said.

The Capitol Police said that at around 11:15 a.m., two officers approached a stolen car in Washington, D.C., near E Street and New Jersey Avenue and ordered the men to get out of the car. Police said a gun was spotted inside the stolen Acura.

The suspects ran away and one was quickly arrested, while officers followed a second suspect to a nearby apartment, police said. The suspect locked himself inside an apartment before a crisis team talked the man into exiting the apartment at around 6:30 p.m., police said.

The pending charges against the suspects include resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition, unauthorized use of a vehicle, felon in possession, and distribution of a controlled substance.

