Capitol Police had a camera feed of Pelosi's home during attack, but no one was monitoring it

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police had a camera feed showing the outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., home in San Francisco during the attack on her husband Friday, but no one was monitoring it at the time, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The camera is one of about 1,800 at the Capitol complex and around the country that the Capitol Police have the ability to monitor. The Washington Post first reported no one was actively watching the camera feed when the break-in occurred early Friday morning.

Pelosi's home is monitored full time when she is there, however. “She is the mission,” one of the sources told NBC News.

Police stand at the top of the closed street outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul in San Francisco on Oct. 28, 2022. (Eric Risberg / AP)

Capitol Police have around 2,300 employees, which could limit the agency's ability to monitor all of its feeds, including those at the homes of protectees when they aren't there. Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked.

California prosecutors on Tuesday charged the suspect in the attack, David DePape, 42, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening a public official. DePape heard the charges in state court and pleaded not guilty.

After he entered his plea, prosecutors filed a detention memo revealing comments DePape allegedly made to authorities and medics Friday.

“I’m sick of the insane f------ level of lies coming out of Washington, D.C. I came here to have a little chat with his wife,” DePape said he told Paul Pelosi, the filing alleges.

"I didn’t really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission," DePape allegedly said. "I’m not going to stand here and do nothing even if it cost me my life."

Asked whether he had other plans besides the attack at Pelosi’s house, DePape named several “prominent” state and federal politicians, their relatives and a local professor, according to the court filing, which didn't name the people.

Paul Pelosi has been recovering in intensive care since he underwent surgery Friday to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

The Justice Department also filed a federal complaint Monday, charging DePape with attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. The filing alleged DePape said he wanted to hold the House speaker hostage and considered breaking her kneecaps.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com