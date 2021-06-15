Capitol Police inspector general testifies before House panel

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton testified before the Committee on House Administration on Tuesday about his office’s latest report on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Recommended Stories

  • After Senate review, questions persist about Jan. 6 attack

    A bipartisan Senate report released last week details security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and recommends how to fix them. The report, which detailed broad failures across government and law enforcement, was narrowly focused and did not examine the broader motivations of the rioters or Trump’s role as he spread lies about his election defeat. The joint investigation by two Senate committees was finished quickly to ensure that the necessary security improvements could be made, and some government agencies didn't fully cooperate.

  • Biden says US allies 'shocked' by Capitol riot

    President Joe Biden says U.S. allies were "shocked" and "surprised" by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but they nevertheless are unconcerned about American leadership on the world stage. (June 14)

  • 21 House Republicans are only votes against bill to honor Jan. 6 first responders

    Some of the "no" votes came from lawmakers who have downplayed the violence and destruction in the riot.

  • The Kylie Skin sunscreen oil is now 50% off at Nordstrom — get it before it’s gone

    Good sunscreen for less than $20. The post The Kylie Skin sunscreen oil is now 50% off at Nordstrom — get it before it’s gone appeared first on In The Know.

  • GM exec: Company to announce more battery plants this week

    The president of General Motors says his company plans to announce more U.S. battery factories later this week. Mark Reuss gave no details of where the factories would be located or exactly what they would manufacture. Company spokesman Jim Cain wouldn't comment Monday on the announcements, but noted GM previously stated it would build more factories to add battery capacity as electric vehicles grow in sales.

  • Boris Johnson will make 21 June unlocking announcement at 6pm on Monday, Downing Street confirms

    The prime minister is expected to announce a four-week delay to the planned end of restrictions.

  • Disneyland welcomes non-California residents as the state loosens restrictions

    Plus, the CDC estimates the delta variant is causing 10% of U.S. cases but vaccine data shows promise.

  • Biden Claims GOP Is ‘Vastly Diminished’ and ‘Fractured’ after Capitol Riot

    President Biden on Monday claimed the Republican party is “vastly diminished in numbers” after the January 6 Capitol riot and expressed disappointment in GOP senators who "know better" than to vote against an investigation into the riot but are "worried about being primaried.”

  • Biden preps for summit with Putin

    Jon Karl reports on the relationships Pres. Biden has built with allies and how his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin will differ from former Pres. Trump’s.

  • Acting Capitol Police chief declines to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

    Pittman's actions during the insurrection have come under increased scrutiny.

  • MacKenzie Scott, citing wealth gap, donates $2.7 billion

    MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her unexpected multi-billion dollar donations to charities and racial equity causes, announced Tuesday that she has given $2.7 billion to 286 organizations. It is the third round of no-strings-attached, major philanthropic gifts Scott has made, which together rival the charitable contributions made by the largest foundations. Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wrote in a Medium post that she and her husband, Dan Jewett, made the donations to enable the recipients to continue their work and as a “signal of trust and encouragement” to them and others.

  • Former Trump officials help Biden with Putin summit prep

    President Biden assembled a group of outside Russia experts — including former Trump officials — to brief him for his summit with President Vladimir Putin, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The previously unreported session demonstrates the extent to which Biden wants to be well prepared, drawing on the experience of officials with first-hand knowledge of the onetime KGB colonel’s tactics and tricks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • 10 pairs of celebrity neighbors

    Gwyneth Paltrow once let neighbor Meryl Streep use her oven on Thanksgiving.

  • 21 House Republicans voted against giving medals to officers who responded to Jan. 6 riot

    The House passed a bill Tuesday to award the Congressional Gold Medal to all law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, with 21 Republicans opposing the bill.Why it matters via the Washington Post: "[T]he vote underscored the still-lingering tensions in Congress amid efforts by some GOP lawmakers to whitewash the events of that day."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe measure passed the House with

  • Drowning in Cash, Money Markets Seek Another Life Raft From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- More and more, investors are wondering whether the Federal Reserve will tweak its monetary policy toolkit to help out money markets that are starting to drown in a sea of cash.The Fed’s existing facilities have helped alleviate the impact of the growing dollar glut in short-term funding markets that’s outstripping the supply of investable securities and weighing down front-end rates. But officials can only continue to do so if money-market funds, which help funnel more than $4 tri

  • Senate passes bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

    June 19, or Juneteenth, is recognized in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The Senate bill seeks to make it a federal holiday.

  • From the trenches of Ukraine, a warning about Putin's intentions

    It looks like a war from 100 years ago, but many see the war in eastern Ukraine as the front line in a new cold war brewing between Russia and the U.S.

  • Hero Dog Survives Rattlesnake Bite After Saving His Owner from Snake: 'My Heart Just Dropped'

    "My first thought was, 'Oh no, I'm going to lose my best friend,'" 18-year-old Alex Loredo recounted after his heroic dog Marley saved him from a rattlesnake bite

  • AstraZeneca antibody cocktail fails to prevent COVID-19 in large trial

    AstraZeneca said on Tuesday a late-stage trial failed to provide evidence that its COVID-19 antibody therapy protected people who had contact with an infected person from the disease, a small setback in its efforts to find alternatives to vaccines. The study assessed whether the therapy, a cocktail of two types of antibodies, could prevent adults who had been exposed to the virus in the past eight days from developing COVID-19 symptoms.

  • President Biden Shaded Queen Elizabeth II!

    We start the week with a bit of a stumble, as the power on Hagar's amplifier goes out and James asks CBS Senior Vice President of Late Night Programming (West Coast) Nick Bernstein about his 2-hour podcast interview that failed to mention his current job. We'll see what other shows besides ours he gets into in Part II...After, James breaks down President Joe Biden's visit with Queen Elizabeth II which included an etiquette no-no.