Capitol Police investigating bomb threat near Library of Congress

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police has issued an active bomb threat investigation after a suspicious vehicle was being monitored near the Library of Congress.

"This is an ongoing investigation. We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release," said the Capitol Police in a tweet, on Thursday.

Two law enforcement officials tell NBC News the man in the truck is communicating with law enforcement on the scene by writing on a dry erase board that he had in the vehicle.

Several law enforcement officials say they have not seen anything that resembles an explosive device in the truck. The concern is based entirely on the statements of the driver, who has said he has explosives.

Two law enforcement officials say he also claims to be holding the detonator, but they have also not been able to confirm that.

Bomb techs from FBI and ATF have responded as well as negotiators from the FBI.

The Cannon office building is being evacuated and individuals are being sent to the Longworth office building. The nearest metro station, Capitol South, was also closed.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.