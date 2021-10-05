Capitol Police to 'disrupt' suspicious SUV in front of Supreme Court, take suspect into custody

The U.S. Capitol Police said it has a suspect in custody and intends to disrupt a "suspicious vehicle" that was located this morning outside the Supreme Court, which started its fall session yesterday.

The Capitol Police issued a warning that they would blow up the car and a "loud bang" may occur in the surrounding area. The suspect was removed from his SUV and taken into custody, police said.

The reports of a suspicious car mark the second incident in the area in under two months following the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in an "active bomb threat" near the Library of Congress in August.

NOW: We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE. Please stay away from the area. We will provide more information as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/j129pfKIMG — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 5, 2021

The Capitol Police provided an update on the situation, identifying the suspect as Dale Paul Melvin from Kimball, Michigan.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

