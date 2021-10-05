Capitol Police to 'disrupt' suspicious SUV in front of Supreme Court, take suspect into custody

Elizabeth Faddis
·1 min read

The U.S. Capitol Police said it has a suspect in custody and intends to disrupt a "suspicious vehicle" that was located this morning outside the Supreme Court, which started its fall session yesterday.

The Capitol Police issued a warning that they would blow up the car and a "loud bang" may occur in the surrounding area. The suspect was removed from his SUV and taken into custody, police said.

The reports of a suspicious car mark the second incident in the area in under two months following the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in an "active bomb threat" near the Library of Congress in August.

The Capitol Police provided an update on the situation, identifying the suspect as Dale Paul Melvin from Kimball, Michigan.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

