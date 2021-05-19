Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

·1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal.

“The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. “We would hope that members whom we took an oath to protect would at the very minimum support an investigation to get to the bottom of EVERYONE responsible.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

“With each passing week, a new revelation about [the insurrection] reveals itself ... it is unconscionable to even think anyone could suggest we need to move forward and get over it,” the letter says.

More follows...

Read More

UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Eric Trump mocked for claiming teary strangers hug him and say they miss his father

Mexican president pressures US to stop aid for NGO

Recommended Stories

  • Republican who compared Capitol rioters to ‘tourists’, screamed in terror during attack, new photos reveal

    In another picture from 6 January riot, Andrew Clyde is ‘the person screaming at the far left of this photo’

  • Mitch McConnell opposes commission on Capitol riot despite denouncing Trump for inciting it

    Kentucky Republican says he will reject ‘slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study’ events of 6 January

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Disgruntled Oregonians in five counties vote in favor of joining Idaho. What’s next?

    The vote is only the beginning of the lengthy process.

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Tim Ryan’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Laura Ingraham condemned as ‘crazy, stupid, irresponsible’ after calling child vaccines ‘disgusting’

    ‘Would you have said the same thing about polio? Smallpox? Meningitis? HPV?’

  • Dodgers' Trevor Bauer weighs in on MLB's 'unwritten rules,' Tony La Russa

    LA Dodgers pitcher and reigning Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer criticized the "unwritten rules" of baseball after White Sox manager Tony La Russa condemned Yermn Mercedes for homering off of a Minnesota Twins position player on a 3-0 count.

  • Trump's legal bombshell: Former exec spills on going 'over the line'

    Former Trump Organization Executive Vice President Barbara Res, who worked with Trump for over a decade, joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the New York Attorney General’s decision to join the criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With Intruder

    Ramsey County Jail/St. Paul PoliceMore than 11 years ago, Heidi Firkus, an artist and avid churchgoer who loved watching rom-coms, was fatally shot in her Minnesota home.Her husband, Nicholas Firkus, said someone broke into their St. Paul home at about 6:30 a.m. on April 25, 2010. He grabbed his shotgun and tried to fight off the intruder but, in the process, the gun went off twice, hitting his 25-year-old wife in the back, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported at the time. Nicholas, 27, was shot in the leg.Nicholas Firkus was a “victim not a perpetrator,” his lawyer said at the time.But in a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday, a SWAT team took Firkus into custody in a pre-dawn raid after the Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him with murder. It’s not yet clear what led to the extraordinary reversal. Firkus will appear in court on Thursday.‘F*cking Monster’: Mom of Dead Kids Rages as Nebraska Dad Is Charged“We’re extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point. And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years,” Heidi’s family said in a statement to FOX 9. “We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can’t have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth. God is honored by truth. Heidi’s life and memory is further honored by truth."Heidi met her husband at church, where they both worked as youth group leaders. They married in 2005 and moved in together to the two-story home on a tree-lined street in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.But, in a search warrant affidavit filed in 2010 seeking the couple’s credit reports, it emerged that they were in dire financial straits.Their home had been under foreclosure proceedings and they were due to be evicted the day after Heidi was killed. Nothing in the house had been sold or packed up, investigators said, and despite a mountain of unpaid bills and outstanding credit balances, the couple seemed to have a “lifestyle of wanton spending outside of their means," the affidavit said.Although Nicholas later told police that Heidi knew about their financial issues, numerous family and close friends told investigators that they believed she was in the dark.Police never found any evidence of forced entry to the home or any witnesses who saw an intruder. “The neighborhood is densely populated and it was light at the time of the incident,” the 2010 search affidavit said.Two years after Heidi’s death, Nicholas remarried. That marriage ended in divorce in 2019. He stopped talking to the police the day after Heidi died.Meanwhile, Heidi’s family and friends were left searching for answers. In a 2019 Pioneer Press article, they pleaded for renewed help to solve the decade-old case and said Heidi would never have kept her financial troubles a secret.“She was never ashamed about being vulnerable or having hard conversations,” Jessie Bain, a childhood friend, said.They recalled her seeming happy and normal in the lead up to her death, even going on a trip to Hawaii with her husband.“There are so many things that don’t add up,” Ashley Starr, a teenage friend, said at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cohen insists Trump will ‘flip’ on family in New York probe: ‘Don’t take me. Take Melania!’

    Former president brands his former personal fixer a ‘lying, discredited low life’

  • Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators clash in violence outside consulate in NYC

    Demonstrations broke out around the country to condemn the bombing campaign in Gaza

  • Gymnast Morgan Hurd Reflects on Representing Team USA Amid Anti-Asian Violence

    Morgan Hurd remembers idolizing the Olympics ever since she started gymnastics at the age of 3. Now 19, and having endured several arm surgeries and the athletic lull caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she is getting back into the swing of things - literally.

  • Trump losing blog wars after losing election

    New data reveals Trump's new blog is failing to find an audience - even among his supporters. MSNBC's Ari Melber explains the significance of this data and what it indicates about the future of American politics.

  • Watch police pull over a Tesla driver they say was asleep at the wheel going 82 mph with Autopilot switched on

    A Kenosha County deputy switched on his sirens and followed the Tesla, going 82 mph, for two miles before the driver noticed, police said.

  • Overwintering 'zombie' fires may become more common as climate changes

    In the boreal forests of the planet’s far north, where the climate is warming faster than almost anywhere else in the world, some wildfires are surviving winter snows and sparking back up again in spring. Now scientists from the Netherlands and Alaska have figured out how to calculate the scope of those “zombie fires” that smolder year-round in the peaty soil. From 2002 to 2018, an average of about 1% of the burning in Alaska and in Canada’s Northwest Territories was caused by overwintering fires that survived from one summer to the next, according to a study https://go.nature.com/2RtzSCk, published Wednesday in Nature.

  • Eric Trump mocked for claiming teary strangers hug him and say they miss his father

    Twitter users go after former president’s son for recycling father’s repeated claims of making people cry

  • House passes $1.9 billion in emergency funding to increase security at Capitol

    The House of Representatives voted 213-212 Thursday to approve a $1.9 billion bill that would increase security at the U.S. Capitol in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 riot.Why it matters: Democrats have argued the upgrades funded by the legislation are needed to patch the security shortcomings exploited by the pro-Trump mob on the day of the riot. Some Republicans have warned the measures are an overreaction.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: A handful of progressives voted "no" or "present" on the bill, citing policing concerns.Context: The Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton said in February that repairs and security expenses stemming from the riot had cost more than $30 million at that time.The big picture: The bill gives Capitol Police $43.9 million, $31.1 million of which is meant to go toward backfilling overtime until the department can hire and train more officers, according to a summary statement released by the House Appropriations Committee.The force would also receive $1.3 million for gas masks, tactical vests, body armor, and other equipment; $2.6 million to buy basic riot control equipment for all officers; and $4.4 million for wellness and trauma support.The National Guard, which sent troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to respond to the riot, will receive $520.9 million from the legislation to pay for costs associated with stationing troops in and around the building.It gives $250 million for Capitol grounds security, which may be used for physical infrastructure including retractable fencing and security sensors.An additional $162.7 million would be set aside to harden accessible windows and doors at the Capitol as well as at House and Senate office buildings.The House passed a bill Wednesday establishing a 9/11-style commission to investigate the riot, though only 35 Republicans voted in favor of the legislation. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has voiced his opposition to the bill.What's next: The security funding legislation now heads to the Senate, where it will need to win 60 votes before being sent to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The American Diet May Have This Major Side Effect, New Study Says

    We all know that eating a diet that's rich in ultra-processed foods can be highly damaging to your health in the long term, especially when it comes to your heart health and weight management. However, new research indicates that the American diet (aka one that's filled with added sugars, hydrogenated oils, and saturated fat for example) may also pose a threat to your gut, too.According to a new study from researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Cleveland Clinic, eating a diet that's high in sugar and fat can impair the immune system in the gut in both mice and humans. More specifically, this type of diet causes damage to Paneth cells, which are immune cells in the gut that help to regulate inflammation levels.When these specific cells aren't able to carry out their normal functions, the gut's immune system becomes prone to inflammation, increasing the risk of inflammatory bowel disease. It may also become more susceptible to disease-causing bacteria."This is a fascinating study that suggests what I have often counseled my patients on for years," Marvin Singh, MD, a gastroenterologist and founder of Precisione Clinic told Eat This, Not That! "The standard American diet, which is high in unhealthy fats and sugar, is disruptive of the inner ecosystem of the gut microbiome. As a result of that disruption, our immune system is impacted, as 70-80% of our immune system is located in the gut."As the researchers in the study point out, one does not become obese overnight. Instead, people typically have to consume a diet rich in processed foods and lead a sedentary lifestyle for 20 or 30 years before becoming obese.With this in mind, it's possible that the Paneth cells in obese adults reach a point of no return, despite positive changes in diet and other lifestyle improvements. Bottom line: Researchers will need to continue to study this in humans to see whether or not this process is reversible."These changes happen over time, and if we eat a fiber deficient diet that's high in inflammatory foods, this can be the basis for developing chronic diseases like heart disease, high cholesterol, autoimmune conditions, hormone imbalances, and even Alzheimer's Disease or cancer," Singh says."I often help my patients optimize their gut health by sequencing their gut microbiome to understand where the imbalances might be so we can make targeted interventions, and then personalizing their diet recommendations based on that, their genetics, and other factors."For more, be sure to check out The Worst Foods for Gut Health.