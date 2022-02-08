Capitol Police leadership 'betrayed' officers on Jan. 6, union official says

U.S. Capitol Police officers are seen on the East Front Plaza during sunset on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.





A top officers' union official says U.S. Capitol Police leadership "betrayed" its force on Jan. 6, 2021, when they defended the building from a mob of Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

Jim Pasco - the executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police, a union that includes U.S. Capitol Police officers - told Yahoo News' "Skullduggery" podcast that officers dispatched to defend the Capitol that day were not prepared when it came to equipment or information needed manage the "overwhelming and totally hostile force" they were met with.

"Those officers out there were betrayed on a number of levels," Pasco said.

"They were betrayed by their leadership on that day, because they were sent out ... unprepared and unknowing of the level of force and weren't prepared in terms of the equipment that they went out with and the strategies that they employed to deal with the overwhelming and totally hostile force that addressed them," he added, Yahoo reported Tuesday.

The Hill has reached out to the Capitol Police for comment.

The department has been under high scrutiny in the year-plus since the Jan. 6 riot.

Steven Sund, who was serving as chief of the Capitol Police, resigned from his post one day after the insurrection. Sund's announcement came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called on him to vacate his position.

In June, the department's No. 2 official - then-Capitol Police Assistant Chief Chad Thomas - also resigned from his post.

Capitol Police's internal watchdog testified before a House committee in April, detailing two reports that outlined a number of failures by the department's top officials and calling for changes to the force's training and operations.

In December, the inspector general said the department had not made enough improvements since the Jan. 6 attack.

Roughly 140 police officers were assaulted on Jan. 6, according to a statement from the Department of Justice, including about 80 Capitol Police officers and approximately 60 individuals from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Five police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 died in the days and weeks after the riot.

Pasco told Yahoo News' podcast that there was "abundant, ample information" from U.S. intelligence and law enforcement sources regarding potential violence on Jan. 6 that was not given to officers.

"The officers were never apprised of the potential for the kind of event that occurred that day," he said. "And in that sense, the fact that they were overwhelmed is due in at least some part to the fact that they were unprepared for the assault."