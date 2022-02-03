​​Capitol Police say man previously arrested in front of Supreme Court has returned





A man who was arrested in front of the Supreme Court in October parked his car in front of the high court again, Capitol Police said on Thursday.

"Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested in October after he illegally parked in front of the Supreme Court, has returned and parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the Court again. Our investigators are talking to him now," Capitol Police tweeted before 10:00 a.m. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed off the area."

Capitol Police said that part of First Street, between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue NW, had been closed off in addition to part of East Capitol Street, between First Street and Second Street.

At around 10:00 a.m., Capitol Police tweeted that the roads were open again.

"The police activity is clear. No arrest has been made. We will provide more information about that later today," Capitol Police tweeted.

It was not immediately clear why the man had returned to the Supreme Court. According to the Supreme Court's calendar for its current session, the court was not in session on Thursday.

A Facebook profile whose place of residence, name and birthdate match his description has previously shown social media posts that signaled support for conservative positions and criticized Democrats.

The Hill has reached out to Capitol Police for more information.

Capitol Police said in October that they had arrested the man, who is from Kimball, Mich., after he parked his SUV in front of the Supreme Court on charges of assault on a police officer and suspicion of failure to obey.

"The man refused to talk, made a statement to the effect of 'time for talking is done,' " Capitol Police deputy chief Jason Bell said at a news conference following the incident.

In a statement following the October incident, Capitol Police said that in August he had previously been at the Capitol Complex "and made concerning statements."