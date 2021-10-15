Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction of justice

Capitol Police officer Michael Riley was arrested Friday on two obstruction of justice charges after allegedly telling someone to delete footage showing him at the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Riley also told the contact to remove footage from all social media accounts, according to Friday's indictment.

Following the insurrection, three dozen officers were investigated for misconduct, six of whom were suspended with pay.

The Jan. 6 commission has been working to enforce subpoenas for those believed to have been involved in the insurrection or to have knowledge of actions preceding the event. Steve Bannon, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, now faces criminal contempt proceedings from the commission after refusing to comply, instead citing Trump's intent to invoke executive privilege as his reason not to cooperate.

Riley is expected to appear in court Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

