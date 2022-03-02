Capitol Police officer detained in Israel ahead of Pelosi visit





A Capitol Police officer was detained in Israel last month after allegedly partaking in an altercation while intoxicated ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) trip to the Middle East, the force confirmed on Tuesday.

A statement said that the agent was accused of having a physical altercation on Feb. 14 while under the influence of alcohol.

The agent, who was not named in the statement, has been with the U.S. Capitol Police since April of 2018 and has "worked three Member details."

"On February 14, a United States Capitol Police Dignitary Protection special agent was doing advance work for a Congressional Delegation in Israel when the agent was accused of having a physical altercation while the agent was believed to be under the influence of alcohol," Capitol police said in the statement The Hill.

It added that the agent was not charged by the Israeli National Police. However U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger "immediately sent the agent home, revoked the agent's police powers and suspended the agent pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility."

Capitol Police added that it is not releasing the name of the agent because they were not charged with a crime and this is a discipline/personnel matter.

The news was first reported by ABC News.

The news outlet reported that the Capitol Police officer was hospitalized before being released. He was later given a ticket for a flight back to the United States.

Pelosi traveled to Israel in February where she and a delegation of seven lawmakers met with Israeli leaders and the civic community to discuss "the prospects for a two-state solution and regional security," according to a statement from her office.