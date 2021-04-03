The Capitol Police officer who died after Capitol attack was honored with a police procession

Lauren Frias
·2 min read
william billy evans capitol police
This image provided by the U.S. Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department's first responders unit. U.S. Capitol Police via AP

  • Video shows officers a police procession honoring the officer who died at the Capitol attack on Friday.

  • USCP officer William Evans died of his injuries after a car rammed into an outside barrier at the Capitol.

  • Flags at the Capitol, White House, and other federal buildings were flown at half-staff to honor the fallen officer.

The Capitol Police officer who died after a car rammed into a barrier outside the Capitol was honored with a police procession on Friday.

Video footage of the procession shows officers from both the Capitol Police force and Metropolitan Police Department, as well as members of the Secret Service, standing at attention for a motorcade carrying the body of fallen officer William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the USCP.

Earlier Friday, the Capitol went on lockdown after a vehicle rammed into an outside barricade and injured two officers. Evans later died from his injuries sustained during the incident, and the other officer remains hospitalized but in stable condition.

The suspect was shot dead by one of the officers after the driver exited the car brandishing a weapon.

The USCP identified the fallen officer as Evans in a statement following the attack outside the Capitol.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant," Yogananda Pittman, acting USCP Chief Officer, said in a statement.

"Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years," Pittman continued in the statement. "He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division's First Responder's Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Flags at the Capitol and the White House were ordered to be flown at half-staff by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden respectively to honor the fallen police officer.

Less than three months ago, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, resulting in the deaths of five people - including two Capitol Police officers.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans' family, and everyone grieving his loss," Biden said in a statement following the incident. "We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it."

