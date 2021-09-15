A Capitol Police officer facing allegations related to Jan. 6 was reported to FBI by a longtime friend, documents reveal

Capitol building. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

One of the six Capitol Police officers facing disciplinary action for misconduct stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was reported to the FBI by a friend of forty years, per discipline reports obtained by McClatchy.

The officer, a special agent in the department's Protective Services Bureau facing allegations of "improper dissemination of information," allegedly disclosed to the longtime friend "information about the secure location he helped evacuate lawmakers to during the riot," McClatchy writes. The friend then notified the FBI to report the conversation, which happened the week after the insurrection, as well as express concerns "that the agent subscribed to [former President Donald Trump's] election conspiracy theories."

"I don't want to report a friend of forty years but [he] says enough concerning statements that I feel like I need to do this... he's just fallen into this cult and these beliefs," said the friend in a subsequent interview with Capitol Police, according to the documents obtained by McClatchy.

For his part, the agent denied being aligned with rioters, but conceded he may have "inadvertently shared information about the secure location," McClatchy writes.

"I can't say one hundred percent that I didn't do what you're telling me I did," said the agent to investigators. Read more at McClatchy.

