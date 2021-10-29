Capitol Police officer, facing charges for aiding Jan. 6 rioter, resigns from the force

Michael Riley, the Capitol Police officer charged with helping a Jan. 6 rioter attempt to evade the FBI, has resigned from the force, ending his 26-year tenure as he prepares to fight the case against him.

Riley, who was suspended after federal prosecutors indicted him earlier this month, allegedly urged a participant in the Capitol breach — just days after the attack — to delete incriminating social media posts. He later deleted his own messages with the alleged rioter, who was arrested in January, about two weeks after Jan. 6.

Riley was arrested on Oct. 15 and suspended. He has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of obstruction. Riley’s legal team, from the D.C. firm Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White, confirmed his resignation and indicated he plans to fight the charges.

“[T]he evidence will show that it is not a felony for one person to suggest to another that they take down ill-conceived Facebook posts,” the attorneys said in a statement to POLITICO.

They also said that Riley “engaged in acts of heroism on January 6, 2021” along with many fellow officers who responded to the insurrection.

There are still unanswered questions about Riley’s actions in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack. Though prosecutors revealed that the FBI had obtained incriminating evidence against Riley as early as January, he remained on the force for nearly nine months. And Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger indicated he had only learned about the case just weeks before Riley’s arrest.

According to the indictment, Riley — a member of the department’s K-9 unit — was working on Jan. 6 but didn’t enter the Capitol. He responded to reports of pipe bombs placed at the RNC and DNC offices.

According to prosecutors, Riley had never met the rioter he later communicated with, but the two shared a love of fishing and were both in the same fishing-related Facebook groups. Riley, according to the indictment, viewed the alleged rioter’s Facebook posts attesting to being inside the Capitol and decided to make contact on Jan. 7.

“im a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance,” Riley wrote, according to the indictment. “Take down the part about being in the building they are currently investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!”

Prosecutors say the pair exchanged dozens of messages after that until the alleged rioter’s arrest on Jan. 19.

Riley subsequently deleted all of his contacts with the Jan. 6 defendant and sent a scolding message on Jan. 21 criticizing him for smoking inside the Capitol.

While Riley did note in a message to the unnamed riot suspect that the Capitol Police had “over 50 officers hurt, some pretty bad,” about 10 days after the riot, Riley invited the person to join him at his home in the future and to return to the Capitol, the indictment returned by a grand jury in Washington Thursday alleges.

“Next time you want to come to DC just call me, you can stay at my house on shore for free and bring your daughter to the museums,” Riley wrote, according to the indictment. “If you want to see the capitol building, lets do it legally next time….I know a guy who can get you a tour...lol.”