A Capitol Police officer reported hearing a radio dispatch to look only for 'anti-Trump' protesters on January 6, congresswoman says

A Capitol Police officer reported hearing a message to look only for anti-Trump protesters on January 6.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren said in a hearing that the officer made the claim as part of an internal review.

The force's inspector general, Michael Bolton, said he had no knowledge of the report yet.

A Democratic congresswoman said Wednesday that a Capitol Police officer may have put out a radio broadcast on the morning of January 6 telling officers to keep an eye out for disturbances by anti-Trump, not pro-Trump, protesters. She cited a review of the insurrection undertaken by the Capitol Police's Office of Professional Responsibility.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, the chairwoman of the House Committee on House Administration, disclosed the claim from the report in a Wednesday hearing. She questioned Michael Bolton, the inspector general of the US Capitol Police, about whether he had reviewed that report and if he had any knowledge of reports of Capitol Police officers actively undermining the department's response to the riot uncovered through the office's inquiries.

In Lofgren and Bolton's exchange, which Politico reported earlier, Bolton said he hadn't reviewed the office's findings, telling Lofgren he wanted to wait until it had finished its investigation.

"In one of those OPR reviews, an officer made specific statements about radio transmissions made to officers outside the Capitol on the morning of January 6," Lofgren said. "You wouldn't have that information yet?"

"At this time, no," Bolton responded, saying he was planning on reviewing all of the office's findings concerning communications on January 6.

Lofgren, directly quoting an officer's statement made as part of an OPR review, said: "A radio broadcast was sent to all outside units, 'Attention, all units on the field, we're not looking for any pro-Trump in the crowd. We're only looking for any anybody anti-pro-Trump who wants to start a fight.'"

The rioters, who sought to disrupt Congress' counting of Electoral College vote certificates that affirmed President Donald Trump's election loss, were almost entirely pro-Trump and/or affiliated with right-wing extremist groups.

In the hearing, Bolton confirmed six Capitol Police officers were under investigation for their conduct during the January 6 siege.

The force's preparation for and response to the January 6 insurrection, including whether any officers actively aided rioters that day, are key areas of focus of congressional investigators looking into the riot.

More than 100 Capitol police officers sustained injuries defending the Capitol. One officer, Brian Sicknick, died the next day after having two strokes, according to the Washington, DC, medical examiner.

