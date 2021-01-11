Capitol police officer who responded to attack has died

Caroline Linton

A Capitol police officer has died days after responding to Wednesday's assault on the building, the Capitol police confirmed Sunday to CBS News. Capitol police said Officer Howard Liebengood died off-duty.

Capitol police said in a statement that Liebengood, 51, served on the Senate side. He had been with the Capitol police department since April 2005. The police union chairman called it a "tragic day."

"We are reeling from the death of Officer Liebengood. Every Capitol Police Officer puts the security of others before their own safety and Officer Liebengood was an example of the selfless service that is the hallmark of USCP," Capitol police union chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement.

Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood seen April 24, 2008. / Credit: Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images
Liebengood's father, Howard Liebengood Sr, served as the Senate sergeant-at-arms from 1981 until 1983.

Other tributes poured in Sunday, including from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Tim Kaine and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

The White House issued a proclamation lowering the flag to half mast on Sunday honoring both Liebengood and Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained at the Capitol.

A mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday, eventually reaching the House and Senate floors. One of the rioters was shot and killed by Capitol police, and three other rioters died as a result of medical emergencies, police said.

