Capitol police officer who responded to pro-Trump riot dies off-duty days later

Doha Madani

A Capitol police officer who responded to the riot last week led by supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., died off-duty on Saturday, the United States Capitol Police confirmed.

Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, was part of the response as the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, according to a statement Sunday from his police union. Liebengood, who joined the USCP in 2005, died while off-duty and his cause of death has not been disclosed.

“We are reeling from the death of Officer Liebengood,” Gus Papathanasiou, the union chairman, said Sunday. “Every Capitol Police Officer puts the security of others before their own safety and Officer Liebengood was an example of the selfless service that is the hallmark of USCP. This is a tragic day.”

Bipartisan tributes to Liebengood — including from former vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca. — were shared on social media Sunday shortly after his death was announced.

“For nearly 16 years, Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood honorably carried out his duty of protecting the halls of Congress,” McCarthy wrote. “Judy and I are praying for Howard’s family and the entire Capitol Hill community as we grieve the loss of a great man.”

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues," USCP said while announcing Liebengood's death. "We ask that his family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this profoundly difficult time."

Liebengood’s death follows that of fellow officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died Thursday due to injuries sustained in the riot. Papathanasiou noted that the department also lost a third officer, Eric Marshall, on January 2 following a battle with cancer.

"Their lives and service will not be forgotten," Papathanasiou said.

The White House lowered the American flag to half-staff Sunday, and ordered flags lowered at all public and military facilities nationwide, in honor of Liebengood and Sicknick.

CORRECTION (Jan. 10, 2021, 7:40 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misidentified the state House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy represents. He is a Republican from California, not Arizona.

Latest Stories

  • Black Capitol police officer hailed a ‘hero’ for diverting pro-Trump mob from Senate chambers

    The officer appears to strategically divert the mob away from Senate entrance, where lawmakers were convening to certify the 2020 presidential election

  • Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge

    President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral College challenge championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot D.C. mayor asks DHS to enhance, extend inauguration ceremony security

  • Capitol rioters shown beating face-down police officer

    Information continues to be released regarding Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and the new updates prove to be just as shocking as what we already know. A new video released on Sunday shows pro-Trump rioters beating an officer who is laying facedown on the ground. The rioters pull the officer down and use objects in their hands to beat him.

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

    Proud of their national reputation for efficiency, Germans are growing increasingly frustrated by the slow rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine its scientists helped develop. Scarce vaccine supply, cumbersome paperwork, a lack of healthcare staff and an aged and immobile population are hampering efforts to get early doses of a vaccine made by U.S.-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech into the arms of the people. Germany has set up hundreds of vaccination centres in sports halls and concert arenas and has the infrastructure to administer up to 300,000 shots a day, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

  • Lawmaker to Army Secretary: Investigate Troops Deploying to Inauguration for Domestic Terror Sympathies

    An urgent briefing between Rep. Jason Crow and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has revealed new details about the tense timeline of sending National Guard troops to the scene of the U.S. Capitol siege, and steps taken in the aftermath.

  • What will rise from the ashes of the Republican Party?

    That question now looms over American politics after a week in which the party was thrust out of power in Washington DC and ripped in two by Donald Trump’s anti-democratic demands. With the double victory for Democratic senators in Georgia, the Republicans lost their control of the Senate, just as they have done with the White House and the House of Representatives. With the unprecedented scenes on Tuesday, a day of bloodshed in the US Capitol and a president vowing to overturn an election, the Trumpists and traditionalists finally split. You need only peer back a month or two into the past to find a time when Donald Trump and his Republican congressmen were still largely joined at the hip. The marriage had always been one of convenience. Almost every sitting Republican senator and congressmen opposed Mr Trump winning their party’s presidential nomination in 2016. But installed in the White House after a shock election victory and with a vice-like grip on the Republican base, Mr Trump’s political power over his congressmen was immense. There were moments on policy that they were willing to stand up to him en masse. When he sided with Vladimir Putin over US intelligence chiefs on Russian election meddling, for example, or his proposed troop withdrawal from Syria. But those senators who chose to repeatedly challenge him publicly, such as Jeff Flake of Arizona or Bob Corker of Tennessee, were forced to retire for fear of a primary challenger. Even Mitt Romney, now the standard-bearer of moderate Republicanism and a fierce critic of Mr Trump, accepted the president’s endorsement when he first ran to be Utah’s senator in 2018. But this week the gulf cracked back open.

  • Lawyers: Woman on US death row not competent for execution

    Lawyers for the only woman on federal death row are asking a judge to halt her execution and arguing she isn’t competent and can’t be put to death. Lisa Montgomery's lawyers filed a petition Friday in federal court in Indiana seeking to halt the execution, which is scheduled for Tuesday at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Biden opposes the death penalty, and his spokesman has said he’ll work to end its use.

  • Horned Capitol rioter is ‘failed actor and QAnon conspiracy theorist who lives with his mother’ — report

    Jacob Angeli Chansley seen at pro-Trump rallies and spread disproved QAnon theories

  • Off-duty police, firefighters under investigation in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

    As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off-duty. Fire departments in Florida and New York City have also said they reported to federal authorities allegations that some of their members may have been present when the mob broke into the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election. The police department in the small town of Rocky Mount, Virginia, said on Sunday it had placed two officers on administrative leave after it learned they attended an "event" in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday while off-duty.

  • Capitol protests organized by Alabama AG’s nonprofit group

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall plays a key role in the group that helped organize the protest rally that took place in D.C. prior to the deadly revolt at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Marshall is at the helm of the Republican Attorneys General Association’s dark-money nonprofit, Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), which is listed as a participating organization for the March to Save America on the march’s website. Although the website has been taken down, archived versions confirm RLDF as a participating group, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

  • California is desperate, but volunteer health corps dwindles

    California desperately needs more medical workers at facilities swamped by coronavirus patients, but almost no help is coming from a volunteer program that Gov. Gavin Newsom created at the start of the pandemic. Very few volunteers actually met qualifications for the California Health Corps, and only a tiny sliver have the high-level experience needed to help with the most serious virus cases that are stretching intensive care units to the limit.

  • Rep. Jordan on potential Trump impeachment: ‘I do not see how that unifies the country’

    Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, calls the Capitol riot ‘a tragedy,’ says he hopes House Democrats will not move forward with impeachment.

  • Alabama attorney general asks why Republican legal association promoted Trump rally ahead of Capitol riots

    The Republican Attorneys General Association paid for Robocalls asking ‘patriots’ to march on Congress

  • New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province

    The daily number of new coronavirus cases has doubled in China, prompting tougher movement restrictions and, in the capital, passengers must scan a health code before boarding a cab or ride-hailing car, officials said on Sunday. Mainland China reported 69 cases on Jan. 9, compared with 33 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The new rule on cab journeys follows the discovery on Saturday that a ride-hailing driver in Beijing was an asymptomatic carrier of the new coronavirus, city health official Pang Xinghuo told media.

  • Airport security stepped up for members of congress

    Members of Congress are to get additional protection as they travel to and from Washington after a series of confrontations. Capitol Police will be stationed at three regional airports through Inauguration Day, January 20, as a precaution amid fears that politicians could be vulnerable without extra security. Members of Congress have been asked to submit their travel plans to security officials to make it easier to provide protection. With security being stepped up after last week’s assault on the Capitol, protecting members of Congress in Washington DC should be straightforward. But they are far more vulnerable when they are travelling on their own. A safety memorandum, which was obtained by the political website, Politico, was sent to members of Congress and their staff on Saturday night. The deployment of officers was intended to “assist with security coordination.”

  • Miami-Dade man arrested as the suspect in a kidnapping and rape that ended at Target

    A Miami-Dade man has been arrested in Charlotte County as the suspect in an alleged kidnapping and rape that victimized a Cleveland Clinic employee from Weston to Sunrise.

  • What Biden's Cabinet picks say about how he plans to govern

    Joe Biden promised that his presidency would mean a return to normalcy. The president-elect announced his final nominees this past week, completing a diverse team of two dozen people. Many have already begun meeting with interest groups and advocacy organizations, and his transition team has had what’s been described as an “open-door policy” toward advocacy groups for months.

  • Extinct giant shark gave birth to 'cannibal' babies over 6ft 6in long

    Megalodon sharks gave birth to babies bigger than most adult humans after they feasted on unhatched eggs in the womb, according to a new study. The extinct species, which featured in 2018 science fiction film The Meg, lived nearly worldwide roughly 15 to 3.6 million years ago. Known as one of the largest species of fish to ever exist, the sharks reached at least 50 feet (15 metres) in length. According to the study, from the moment of birth Megalodon - formally called Otodus megalodon - was already a big fish. Kenshu Shimada, a paleobiologist at DePaul University in Chicago and lead author of the study, said: "As one of the largest carnivores that ever existed on Earth, deciphering such growth parameters of megalodon is critical to understand the role large carnivores play in the context of the evolution of marine ecosystems." Researchers used a CT scanning technique to examine incremental growth bands in Megalodon vertebral specimens housed in the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences in Brussels. Measuring up to six inches in diameter, the vertebrae were previously estimated to have come from an individual about 30 feet in length based on comparisons with vertebrae of modern great white sharks, according to the researchers. The images revealed the vertebrae to have 46 growth bands, meaning that the nine-metre Megalodon fossil died at age 46. By back-calculating its body length when each band formed, the study published in Historical Biology, suggests the shark's size at birth was about 6.6 feet in length, suggesting that Megalodon gave live birth to possibly the largest babies in the shark world. Researchers say the data also indicates that like all present-day lamniform sharks, embryonic Megalodon grew inside its mother by feeding on unhatched eggs in the womb - a practice known as oophagy, a form of intrauterine cannibalism. Co-author Martin Becker, of William Paterson University, New Jersey, said: "Results from this work shed new light on the life history of Megalodon, not only how Megalodon grew, but also how its embryos developed, how it gave birth and how long it could have lived."

  • Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians: president

    Foreign companies will not be allowed to test COVID-19 vaccines on the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, a day after Iran's Supreme Leader banned vaccine imports from the United States and Britain. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest authority, said on Friday the U.S. and Britain were "untrustworthy" and possibly sought to spread the infection to other countries.