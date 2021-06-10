A Capitol Police officer said he didn't use his gun at the Jan. 6 insurrection because it would have been like 'throwing kerosene' on a fire

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

A Capitol Police officer said he wouldn't have survived the insurrection if he fired his gun.

James Blassingame compared firing his gun to "throwing kerosene" on a "four-alarm blaze."

He spoke about the insurrection in a "PBS News Hour" interview that aired Wednesday.

A Capitol Police officer says he didn't fire his gun at the January 6 insurrection because he feared it would have been like "throwing kerosene" on a fire.

"The only reason why I didn't do it was because the mentality was, this is a four-alarm blaze," Officer James Blassingame told "PBS News Hour" in an interview that aired Wednesday. "And if I pull my gun out and start shooting, I'm throwing kerosene on it. Maybe there's a chance I survive if I don't pull my weapon, but, if I do, I'm probably not going to make it out of here alive. You don't have enough bullets."

Blassingame, who has filed a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump accusing him of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol, said he had never been in a situation where felt he needed to use his gun - until the siege.

Blassingame's fears are not unfounded. He and many of the officers at the Capitol that day were outnumbered and overwhelmed as crowds of rioters forced their way up the steps and into the legislative building using blunt weapons, chemical sprays, and mob violence.

Investigators have since found that the brutality on January 6 could have escalated to new heights as several attendants were caught speaking online about plans to bring firearms to Washington, DC. Capitol and Metropolitan Police caught multiple people with guns and explosives at the scene.

Prosecutors charged rioter Kevin Creek, a military veteran, on June 9. Footage cited in his court filings shows Creek attacking an officer before leaving and trying to gain entrance to the Capitol. He later told investigators that he also had a knife and chemical spray in his possession that went unused.

At least 516 people have been charged in relation to the attempted insurrection and two people have pleaded guilty so far: Jon Schaffer and Paul Hodgkins.

