Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt exonerated in internal investigation: Report

The U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was exonerated by the force, according to an internal agency document.

The unidentified officer, whom the Justice Department has cleared of any charges in connection to Babbitt's death, was not found to have acted improperly following a Capitol Police investigation, NBC News reported Friday.

The memo, which originated from the commander of the Capitol Police’s Office of Personal Responsibility, said, “No further action will be taken in this matter.”

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran and Trump supporter, was shot with a single bullet as she tried to enter through a door near the House chamber during the Capitol storming on Jan. 6. The chamber was being evacuated at the time.

The DOJ announced in April that it would not charge the officer in connection to Babbitt's death after an investigation found “insufficient evidence” to support a prosecution.

Investigators found "no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber,” the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. said.

Former President Donald Trump has demanded "justice" for Babbitt, saying he knows who killed her and that those who participated in the Capitol riot have been treated unfairly.

"If that were the opposite way, that man would be all over — he would be the most well-known — and I believe I can say 'man' because I believe I know exactly who it is — but he would be the most well-known person in this country, in the world," Trump said in July.

Attorney Terry Roberts, who is preparing to file a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Babbitt's family, said she was killed in an "ambush."

Separate from the pending $10 million lawsuit against the police, Babbitt's family sued in June in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for access to video footage of the shooting, witness statements, and documents identifying the officer who fatally shot Babbitt.

